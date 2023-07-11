X
2024 BMW CE 02: Don't Call It a Scooter

The new eParkour form factor promises to blend the best parts of motorbikes and electric scooters.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
1 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

BMW Motorrad's conceptual electric motorbike is finally hitting the road this year.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
2 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

Meet the new 2024 BMW CE 02.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
3 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

The CE 02 is an eParkour. The new class of two-wheeled transport blends the best bits of bikes and scooters.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
4 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

Powered by an 11-kW electric motor, the CE 02 has a range of around 56 miles and a top speed of 59 mph.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
5 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

The compact bike weighs just 291 pounds with both of its 1.96 kWh lithium-ion batteries installed.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
6 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

The upright riding position and low 29.5-inch saddle make for easy handling and mounting.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
7 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

Expect the CE 02 to start at $8,194 including destination. That's relatively affordable... for a BMW.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
8 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

Check out our first look at the 2024 BMW CE 02 for more details.

2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
9 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
10 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
11 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
12 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
13 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
14 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
15 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
16 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
17 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
18 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
19 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
20 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA
2024 BMW CE 02 eParkour electric motorbike, scooter
21 of 21 BMW Motorrad USA

