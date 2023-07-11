2024 BMW CE 02: Don't Call It a Scooter

The new eParkour form factor promises to blend the best parts of motorbikes and electric scooters.
Meet the new 2024 BMW CE 02.
The CE 02 is an eParkour. The new class of two-wheeled transport blends the best bits of bikes and scooters.
Powered by an 11-kW electric motor, the CE 02 has a range of around 56 miles and a top speed of 59 mph.
The compact bike weighs just 291 pounds with both of its 1.96 kWh lithium-ion batteries installed.
The upright riding position and low 29.5-inch saddle make for easy handling and mounting.
Expect the CE 02 to start at $8,194 including destination. That's relatively affordable... for a BMW.