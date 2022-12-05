X
2024 Acura Integra Type S Looks Sharp in Camouflage

Look forward to more information on this new hot hatch in 2023.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok
2024 Acura Integra Type S
1 of 9 Acura

Acura on Monday confirmed the existence of the upcoming Integra Type S.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
2 of 9 Acura

Details remain light for now.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
3 of 9 Acura

However, we do know that it'll use a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 gas engine, likely exactly the same power plant as the Honda Civic Type R.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
4 of 9 Acura

In the Type R, this engine makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
5 of 9 Acura

Like the Type R, the Integra Type S will only be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
6 of 9 Acura

A limited-slip differential will be standard, as well.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
7 of 9 Acura

The Type S looks pretty sharp underneath its camouflage, showing off some bumpers that are way more aggressive than standard Integra variants.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
8 of 9 Acura

The Type S also has a tri-tip exhaust, same as the Type R.

2024 Acura Integra Type S
9 of 9 Acura

Acura promises more information as we draw closer to the Integra Type S' debut, which should be some time in 2023.

