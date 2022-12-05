2024 Acura Integra Type S Looks Sharp in Camouflage

Look forward to more information on this new hot hatch in 2023.
Acura on Monday confirmed the existence of the upcoming Integra Type S.
Details remain light for now.
However, we do know that it'll use a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 gas engine, likely exactly the same power plant as the Honda Civic Type R.
In the Type R, this engine makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
Like the Type R, the Integra Type S will only be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.
A limited-slip differential will be standard, as well.
The Type S looks pretty sharp underneath its camouflage, showing off some bumpers that are way more aggressive than standard Integra variants.
The Type S also has a tri-tip exhaust, same as the Type R.
Acura promises more information as we draw closer to the Integra Type S' debut, which should be some time in 2023.