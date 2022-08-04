X
Best VPNsGalaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish ListNational Chocolate Chip Cookie DayT-Mobile Data Breach SettlementEcobee vs. Nest ThermostatGarmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review

2023 Volkswagen ID 4 Gets Small Styling Changes

There's a new entry-level version with a smaller battery, too.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2023 Volkswagen ID 4
1 of 9 Volkswagen

This is the 2023 Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
2 of 9 Volkswagen

The ID 4 gets a few tiny styling tweaks for 2023.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
3 of 9 Volkswagen

Inside, there's a standard 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
4 of 9 Volkswagen

The biggest update for 2023 is the addition of a smaller battery pack.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
5 of 9 Volkswagen

The 62-kWh battery powers a single electric motor with 201 horsepower. 

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
6 of 9 Volkswagen

VW estimates a driving range of 208 miles with the 62-kWh battery.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
7 of 9 Volkswagen

You can still get a larger 82-kWh battery with an estimated 275 miles of range.

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
8 of 9 Volkswagen

The all-wheel-drive ID 4 Pro adds a second electric motor, bringing total output up to 295 horsepower. 

2023 Volkswagen ID 4
9 of 9 Volkswagen

The 2023 ID 4 will hit Volkswagen dealers this fall.

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is as Good as We Hoped

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is as Good as We Hoped

56 Photos
The 42 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Genesis G90 Is a Proper Luxo-Barge

More Galleries

2023 Genesis G90 Is a Proper Luxo-Barge

50 Photos
2022 Nissan Rogue Is More Powerful, More Efficient

More Galleries

2022 Nissan Rogue Is More Powerful, More Efficient

30 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

82 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos