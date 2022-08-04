2023 Volkswagen ID 4 Gets Small Styling Changes

There's a new entry-level version with a smaller battery, too.
This is the 2023 Volkswagen ID 4 electric SUV.
The ID 4 gets a few tiny styling tweaks for 2023.
Inside, there's a standard 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The biggest update for 2023 is the addition of a smaller battery pack.
The 62-kWh battery powers a single electric motor with 201 horsepower.
VW estimates a driving range of 208 miles with the 62-kWh battery.
You can still get a larger 82-kWh battery with an estimated 275 miles of range.
The all-wheel-drive ID 4 Pro adds a second electric motor, bringing total output up to 295 horsepower.
The 2023 ID 4 will hit Volkswagen dealers this fall.