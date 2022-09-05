X
VW Golf R Gets Snazzy 20th Anniversary Edition

The US-spec car is available with either a manual or automatic transmission.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
1 of 53 Volkswagen

This is the 20th Anniversary Edition Volkswagen Golf R.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2 of 53 Volkswagen

It's meant to celebrate 20 years of high-performance Golf models with all-wheel drive.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
3 of 53 Volkswagen

Lapiz Blue is one of three available colors.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
4 of 53 Volkswagen

These 19-inch black wheels are part of the package.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
5 of 53 Volkswagen

The interior is largely unchanged, save for some carbon fiber trim.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
6 of 53 Volkswagen

In North America, buyers can choose either a manual or automatic transmission.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
7 of 53 Volkswagen

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
8 of 53 Volkswagen

All-wheel drive is standard.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
9 of 53 Volkswagen

The 20th Anniversary Edition is only $650 more than a standard Golf R.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
10 of 53 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
2023 VW Golf R 20th Anniversary
