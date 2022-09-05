VW Golf R Gets Snazzy 20th Anniversary Edition

The US-spec car is available with either a manual or automatic transmission.
This is the 20th Anniversary Edition Volkswagen Golf R.
It's meant to celebrate 20 years of high-performance Golf models with all-wheel drive.
Lapiz Blue is one of three available colors.
These 19-inch black wheels are part of the package.
The interior is largely unchanged, save for some carbon fiber trim.
In North America, buyers can choose either a manual or automatic transmission.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
All-wheel drive is standard.
The 20th Anniversary Edition is only $650 more than a standard Golf R.
