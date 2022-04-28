2023 Toyota Supra Finally Gets a Manual

The six-speed manual transmission only comes on 3.0-liter models.
Here's the 2023 Toyota Supra.
Doesn't look all that different from the 2022 Supra.
But the big changes are inside. That's right, the Supra has a manual!
This is the new A91-MT Edition, with two-tone leather.
The A91-MT is available in matte-white.
This model gets unique 19-inch wheels, too.
The manual transmission can only be had with the Supra's 3.0-liter engine.
Toyota will still offer a 2.0-liter Supra, though.
Look for the updated Supras to hit dealers later this year.
Keep scrolling for more photos.