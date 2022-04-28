X

2023 Toyota Supra Finally Gets a Manual

The six-speed manual transmission only comes on 3.0-liter models.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio

2023 Toyota Supra
1 of 12 Toyota

Here's the 2023 Toyota Supra.

2023 Toyota Supra
2 of 12 Toyota

Doesn't look all that different from the 2022 Supra.

2023 Toyota Supra
3 of 12 Toyota

But the big changes are inside. That's right, the Supra has a manual!

2023 Toyota Supra
4 of 12 Toyota

This is the new A91-MT Edition, with two-tone leather.

2023 Toyota Supra
5 of 12 Toyota

The A91-MT is available in matte-white.

2023 Toyota Supra
6 of 12 Toyota

This model gets unique 19-inch wheels, too.

2023 Toyota Supra
7 of 12 Toyota

The manual transmission can only be had with the Supra's 3.0-liter engine.

2023 Toyota Supra
8 of 12 Toyota

Toyota will still offer a 2.0-liter Supra, though.

2023 Toyota Supra
9 of 12 Toyota

Look for the updated Supras to hit dealers later this year.

2023 Toyota Supra
10 of 12 Toyota

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Toyota Supra
11 of 12 Toyota
2023 Toyota Supra
12 of 12 Toyota

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

79 Photos
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

More Galleries

BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

More Galleries

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

73 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos