X

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition Goes a Little Fancy

This XSE-based special edition picks up some more luxurious bits from the posher Limited trim.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
1 of 14 Toyota

Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition.     

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
2 of 14 Toyota

As the name suggests, this limited-edition variant helps ring in 25 years of minivan greatness.     

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
3 of 14 Toyota

In the US, sales will be capped at 2,525 units, which is clever.    

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
4 of 14 Toyota

The Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition is based on the sport-adjacent XSE trim, which offers unique bumpers, dark 20-inch alloy wheels and a sportier suspension.     

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
5 of 14 Toyota

That base combines with a number of fancier upgrades from the Limited trim, including auto-dimming mirrors, puddle lamps and heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats.     

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
6 of 14 Toyota

Unique additions for the 25th Anniversary Edition include floor mats, black badges, dark exterior trim and a special key fob cover.     

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
7 of 14 Toyota

Toyota also throws some roof rails, wireless device charging and a JBL audio system into the mix.    

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
8 of 14 Toyota

Available paint colors range from silver to white; actually, it's just silver and white.

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
9 of 14 Toyota

Owners will be able to choose between front- or all-wheel drive, but the underlying powertrain bits are the same as on every other Sienna.    

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
10 of 14 Toyota

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition.

2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
11 of 14 Toyota
2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
12 of 14 Toyota
2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
13 of 14 Toyota
2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition
14 of 14 Toyota

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

More Galleries

2023 Genesis GV60 Is a Futuristic EV

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade is a Bronzeworthy Family Sedan

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade is a Bronzeworthy Family Sedan

13 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

47 Photos