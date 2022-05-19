2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition Goes a Little Fancy

This XSE-based special edition picks up some more luxurious bits from the posher Limited trim.
Toyota on Thursday unveiled the 2023 Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition.
As the name suggests, this limited-edition variant helps ring in 25 years of minivan greatness.
In the US, sales will be capped at 2,525 units, which is clever.
The Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition is based on the sport-adjacent XSE trim, which offers unique bumpers, dark 20-inch alloy wheels and a sportier suspension.
That base combines with a number of fancier upgrades from the Limited trim, including auto-dimming mirrors, puddle lamps and heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats.
Unique additions for the 25th Anniversary Edition include floor mats, black badges, dark exterior trim and a special key fob cover.
Toyota also throws some roof rails, wireless device charging and a JBL audio system into the mix.
Available paint colors range from silver to white; actually, it's just silver and white.
Owners will be able to choose between front- or all-wheel drive, but the underlying powertrain bits are the same as on every other Sienna.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition.