2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is a Lead-Off Home Run

Toyota's first proper hot hatch in the US is happy to mingle with the best.
The GR Corolla's specs make it obvious that this five-door 'Rolla is ready to rumble.
A 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine produces 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, although in the super-hot Morizo variant, an extra pound of boost bumps the torque figure up to 295.
That motive force gets sent to all four wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, with an estimated 0-to-60-mph time of less than 5 seconds.
This car is more than just a standard family car with a peppier engine.
The GR Corolla's non-adaptive suspension is engineered specifically for more exciting driving, with the Morizo taking it one step further by way of stiffer spring rates.
The body has 349 more spot welds and several additional feet of structural adhesive to boost rigidity, as well as additional bracing in the underfloor tunnel and rear wheelhouse.
A set of 14-inch front brakes fill the space between the alloy wheels and the hub, and there's a set of 11.7-inch rotors out back.
There's a proper mechanical handbrake for whatever antics your hooligan mind can whip up, and it rests next to a dial that only exists to change the vehicle's per-axle torque distribution -- 60/40, 50/50 and 30/70 front-rear splits are just a twist away.
Since the Morizo seats only two, the rear window regulators were removed to save a bit more weight, adding a blank panel where those window switches usually reside.
