X
iPhone 14 ReviewiPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max ReviewAmazon's Hidden Coupon PageSony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-OniOS 16 Cheat SheetGoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Is a Lead-Off Home Run

Toyota's first proper hot hatch in the US is happy to mingle with the best.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
1 of 40 Toyota

The GR Corolla's specs make it obvious that this five-door 'Rolla is ready to rumble.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
2 of 40 Toyota

A 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engine produces 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, although in the super-hot Morizo variant, an extra pound of boost bumps the torque figure up to 295.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
3 of 40 Toyota

That motive force gets sent to all four wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, with an estimated 0-to-60-mph time of less than 5 seconds.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
4 of 40 Toyota

This car is more than just a standard family car with a peppier engine.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
5 of 40 Toyota

The GR Corolla's non-adaptive suspension is engineered specifically for more exciting driving, with the Morizo taking it one step further by way of stiffer spring rates.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
6 of 40 Toyota

The body has 349 more spot welds and several additional feet of structural adhesive to boost rigidity, as well as additional bracing in the underfloor tunnel and rear wheelhouse. 

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
7 of 40 Toyota

A set of 14-inch front brakes fill the space between the alloy wheels and the hub, and there's a set of 11.7-inch rotors out back.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
8 of 40 Toyota

There's a proper mechanical handbrake for whatever antics your hooligan mind can whip up, and it rests next to a dial that only exists to change the vehicle's per-axle torque distribution -- 60/40, 50/50 and 30/70 front-rear splits are just a twist away.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
9 of 40 Toyota

Since the Morizo seats only two, the rear window regulators were removed to save a bit more weight, adding a blank panel where those window switches usually reside.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
10 of 40 Toyota

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla
11 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
12 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
13 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
14 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
15 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
16 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
17 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
18 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
19 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
20 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
21 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
22 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
23 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
24 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
25 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
26 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
27 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
28 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
29 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
30 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
31 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
32 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
33 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
34 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
35 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
36 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
37 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
38 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
39 of 40 Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
40 of 40 Toyota

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible Get Sleeker Looks

More Galleries

2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible Get Sleeker Looks

33 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Revealed

More Galleries

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Revealed

14 Photos
59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

More Galleries

59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

62 Photos
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Off-Road Ready in New Teasers

More Galleries

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Off-Road Ready in New Teasers

6 Photos