2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV Adds Efficiency

Toyota's most affordable SUV gets electrified and adds new infotainment tech.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
For 2023, Toyota's affordable Corolla Cross SUV is going hybrid.

The long-on-value, short-on-emotion model should get better with an electrified powertrain, and not just in terms of its efficiency.

The standard gas-only Corolla Cross is very slow by modern standards, so the extra power (194 horsepower versus 169) should help quicken acceleration, even with a bit of extra weight from the electric assist and standard all-wheel drive.

Toyota estimates the model's 0-60-mph time at 8 seconds -- most publications have the gas-only model at somewhere in the low 9-second range.

More importantly, fuel economy gets a decent bump. Toyota says the model will be good for 37 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. That's a 7-mpg improvement over the gas-only AWD version.

A trio of new S, SE and SXE Sport grades are new for 2023.

An upgraded infotainment system for all 2023 Corolla Cross models includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with over-the-air updates and an LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

A power heated driver's seat is available on the range-topping XSE Sport grade.

The new touchscreen is 8 inches on the diagonal.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid will be built in Huntsville, Alabama.

No word yet on pricing, but we should see that information closer to this model's on-sale date later this fall.

In the meantime, keep scrolling for loads of additional looks at the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.

