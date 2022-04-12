2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

With a flurry of angles, curves and those contrasting fender flares, does the 2023 BZ4X push Toyota's design language too far?
Toyota's first 50-state electric SUV follows in the footsteps of the first- and second-generation RAV4 EV -- both of which only only saw limited availability in California.
The BZ4X's design features contrasting front fenders that wrap around the headlamps.
The fenders look better when mated with darker hues like this Heavy Metal silver.
For the most part, the BZ4X's lines don't stray too far from the aesthetic established by the RAV4 or Lexus' NX.
The SUV is 3.7 inches longer than the RAV4 with a wheelbase that's stretched more than 6 inches longer.
The BZ4X is mechanically and aesthetically identical to the Subaru Solterra with only slight differences to trim levels and equipment.
There are two powertrain options available to BZ4X shoppers. In front-wheel drive configuration, it mates a 71.4-kWh battery with a 150-kW electric motor making 201 horsepower.
All-wheel-drive examples use a 72.8-kWh battery from a different supplier and a pair of 80-kW electric motors totaling 214 hp.
In its lightest rear-drive configuration, the BZ4X can cruise for up to 252 miles.
Check out our full first drive of the 2023 Toyota BZ4X for more details, driving impressions and comparisons. And keep scrolling for more shots of the BZ4X.