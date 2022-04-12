/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

With a flurry of angles, curves and those contrasting fender flares, does the 2023 BZ4X push Toyota's design language too far?

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

toyota-bz4x-2022-731399
1 of 52

Toyota's first 50-state electric SUV follows in the footsteps of the first- and second-generation RAV4 EV -- both of which only only saw limited availability in California.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731390
2 of 52

The BZ4X's design features contrasting front fenders that wrap around the headlamps.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731372
3 of 52

The fenders look better when mated with darker hues like this Heavy Metal silver.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731391
4 of 52

For the most part, the BZ4X's lines don't stray too far from the aesthetic established by the RAV4 or Lexus' NX.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731396
5 of 52

The SUV is 3.7 inches longer than the RAV4 with a wheelbase that's stretched more than 6 inches longer.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731383
6 of 52

The BZ4X is mechanically and aesthetically identical to the Subaru Solterra with only slight differences to trim levels and equipment.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731354
7 of 52

There are two powertrain options available to BZ4X shoppers. In front-wheel drive configuration, it mates a 71.4-kWh battery with a 150-kW electric motor making 201 horsepower.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731366
8 of 52

All-wheel-drive examples use a 72.8-kWh battery from a different supplier and a pair of 80-kW electric motors totaling 214 hp.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731407
9 of 52

In its lightest rear-drive configuration, the BZ4X can cruise for up to 252 miles. 

toyota-bz4x-2022-731381
10 of 52

Check out our full first drive of the 2023 Toyota BZ4X for more details, driving impressions and comparisons. And keep scrolling for more shots of the BZ4X.

toyota-bz4x-2022-731416
11 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731376
12 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731412
13 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731411
14 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731414
15 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731328
16 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731368
17 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731417
18 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731359
19 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731379
20 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731338
21 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731360
22 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731373
23 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731375
24 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731363
25 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731420
26 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731377
27 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731336
28 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731413
29 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731330
30 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731331
31 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731333
32 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731334
33 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731341
34 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731342
35 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731343
36 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731344
37 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731345
38 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731346
39 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731348
40 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731349
41 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731351
42 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731357
43 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731370
44 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731385
45 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731387
46 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731394
47 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731400
48 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731401
49 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731403
50 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731408
51 of 52
toyota-bz4x-2022-731410
52 of 52

