2023 Subaru Legacy Gets a New Face, Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

The 260-horsepower turbo engine is more widely available, too.
The 2023 Subaru Legacy is still the same sensible sedan people know and love.
But it benefits from a few incremental changes that should make it an even nicer place to spend time.
The 11.3-inch vertical infotainment screen now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Sport and Touring XT models come with a turbocharged engine.
Also new for '23 is a revised front fascia.
It's not a massive deviation from previous looks, but it's a bit more bold.
The top Touring XT trim gets a new wider-angle mono camera to improve its pedestrian and cyclist detection.
All 2023 Legacy models get EyeSight as standard.
Of course, this is a Subaru, and (with the exception of the BRZ) that means all-wheel drive is standard too.
The 2023 Legacy is set to hit dealers this fall.