X

2023 Subaru Legacy Gets a New Face, Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

The 260-horsepower turbo engine is more widely available, too.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

See full bio

2023 Subaru Legacy front wheel
1 of 17 Subaru

The 2023 Subaru Legacy is still the same sensible sedan people know and love.

2023 Subaru Legacy interior
2 of 17 Subaru

But it benefits from a few incremental changes that should make it an even nicer place to spend time.

2023 Subaru Legacy interior brown
3 of 17 Subaru

The 11.3-inch vertical infotainment screen now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Subaru Legacy spoiler
4 of 17 Subaru

The Sport and Touring XT models come with a turbocharged engine.

2023 Subaru Legacy on a road
5 of 17 Subaru

Also new for '23 is a revised front fascia.

2023 Subaru Legacy front three-quarters
6 of 17 Subaru

It's not a massive deviation from previous looks, but it's a bit more bold.

2023 Subaru Legacy blue
7 of 17 Subaru

The top Touring XT trim gets a new wider-angle mono camera to improve its pedestrian and cyclist detection.

2023 Subaru Legacy rear three-quarters
8 of 17 Subaru

All 2023 Legacy models get EyeSight as standard.

2023 Subaru Legacy in a puddle
9 of 17 Subaru

Of course, this is a Subaru, and (with the exception of the BRZ) that means all-wheel drive is standard too.

2023 Subaru Legacy rear
10 of 17 Subaru

The 2023 Legacy is set to hit dealers this fall.

2023 Subaru Legacy badge
11 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy front wheel closeup
12 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy headlight
13 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy rear three-quarters blue
14 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy steering wheel
15 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy infotainment screen
16 of 17 Subaru
2023 Subaru Legacy infotainment screen night view
17 of 17 Subaru

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

32 Photos
Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

More Galleries

Behold Nvidia's Giant New Voyager Building

22 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

More Galleries

23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

24 Photos