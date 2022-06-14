X

2023 Subaru Ascent Is More Family-Friendly Than Before

New safety tech and creature comforts make the drive better for occupants in every row.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Subaru Ascent
Subaru on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 Ascent.    

2023 Subaru Ascent
It arrives at dealers this fall in five trims: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited and Touring.    

2023 Subaru Ascent
To help bring its look closer in line with other new Subaru models like the Forester, the Ascent picks up more angular headlights and a new set of taillights, in addition to a tweaked front bumper with better aerodynamics.

2023 Subaru Ascent
Subaru also gave its safety systems a boost.     

2023 Subaru Ascent
The latest iteration of the EyeSight suite of driver aids promises smoother operation over a wider range of conditions, thanks in part to a wider field of view, software tweaks and an electric brake booster.     

2023 Subaru Ascent
An additional wide-angle, forward-facing camera promises to improve pedestrian and cyclist detection at intersections, as well.     

2023 Subaru Ascent
Models with blind-spot monitoring also get a new evasive steering aid that can help steer the vehicle around a potential collision at speeds under 50 mph.    

2023 Subaru Ascent
There's also a new surround-view camera system on offer, and the backup camera gets its own washer to keep the lens from getting gunked up.    

2023 Subaru Ascent
Pricing has not yet been announced, but Subaru will likely do that closer to the Ascent's on-sale date.    

2023 Subaru Ascent
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the 2023 Subaru Ascent.

2023 Subaru Ascent
2023 Subaru Ascent
