2023 Subaru Ascent Is More Family-Friendly Than Before

It arrives at dealers this fall in five trims: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited and Touring.
To help bring its look closer in line with other new Subaru models like the Forester, the Ascent picks up more angular headlights and a new set of taillights, in addition to a tweaked front bumper with better aerodynamics.
Subaru also gave its safety systems a boost.
The latest iteration of the EyeSight suite of driver aids promises smoother operation over a wider range of conditions, thanks in part to a wider field of view, software tweaks and an electric brake booster.
An additional wide-angle, forward-facing camera promises to improve pedestrian and cyclist detection at intersections, as well.
Models with blind-spot monitoring also get a new evasive steering aid that can help steer the vehicle around a potential collision at speeds under 50 mph.
There's also a new surround-view camera system on offer, and the backup camera gets its own washer to keep the lens from getting gunked up.
Pricing has not yet been announced, but Subaru will likely do that closer to the Ascent's on-sale date.
