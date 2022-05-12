X

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Looks Even More Ostentatious

New wheels, an updated grille and more trim options are the biggest changes.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is getting a subtle facelift for 2023.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
Called the Phantom Series II, it adds a new illuminated grille.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
The headlights have starlight elements, too.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
And check out those spectacular wheels!

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
These 3D milled wheels are another new option.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
The grille was subtly reshaped to make the hood ornament more prominent.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
The Phantom Series II's interior is basically unchanged.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
Blacked-out exterior trim is a new option.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
The Phantom Series II will go on sale later this year.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the updated Phantom.

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Extended Wheelbase
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
