2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Looks Even More Ostentatious

New wheels, an updated grille and more trim options are the biggest changes.
The Rolls-Royce Phantom is getting a subtle facelift for 2023.
Called the Phantom Series II, it adds a new illuminated grille.
The headlights have starlight elements, too.
And check out those spectacular wheels!
These 3D milled wheels are another new option.
The grille was subtly reshaped to make the hood ornament more prominent.
The Phantom Series II's interior is basically unchanged.
Blacked-out exterior trim is a new option.
The Phantom Series II will go on sale later this year.
