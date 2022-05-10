2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: A Visual Masterpiece

With super-sleek styling, a regal interior and plenty of advanced off-road hardware, this SUV promises to be astonishingly good.
This is the beautiful new 2023 Range Rover Sport.
The design of this SUV is so clean and subtle.
Expect plenty of luxury inside.
Optionally, the front seats can adjust in 22 ways and they offer heating, ventilation and even massage.
A 13.1-inch touchscreen is home to the Pivi Pro infotainment system.
The up-level audio system comes with speakers in the front headrests.
The 2023 Range Rover Sport offers plenty of off-road capability.
Expect loads of tech in this stylish new SUV.
The new Range Rover Sport is built on a mixed-metal architecture shared with the larger Range Rover.
