/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

This full-size van features a sweet roll-up door as an option.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Ram ProMaster
1 of 45 Ram

Ram on Monday unveiled the 2023 ProMaster cargo van at the Work Truck Week trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana.     

2023 Ram ProMaster
2 of 45 Ram

Overall, the 2023 Ram ProMaster will come in 19 different configurations, combining three roof heights, three wheelbases and four different lengths.     

2023 Ram ProMaster
3 of 45 Ram

Up to 12 tie-downs can be found on the floor, each rated for 1,000 pounds, and there are five 550-pound rings on the sidewalls, too.    

2023 Ram ProMaster
4 of 45 Ram

Under the hood is Stellantis' tried-and-truer 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which makes 276 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.     

2023 Ram ProMaster
5 of 45 Ram

That mates to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive.   

2023 Ram ProMaster
6 of 45 Ram

AWD is not on offer.    

2023 Ram ProMaster
7 of 45 Ram

But, across its many variations, it can tow up to 6,910 pounds and haul up to 4,680 pounds of payload.    

2023 Ram ProMaster
8 of 45 Ram

Ram also intends to introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023.     

2023 Ram ProMaster
9 of 45 Ram

The automaker didn't have much to add beyond that, only saying that Amazon will be the first commercial customer to use BEV ProMasters as last-mile delivery vans.    

2023 Ram ProMaster
10 of 45 Ram

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ram ProMaster.

2023 Ram ProMaster
11 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
12 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
13 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
14 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
15 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
16 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
17 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
18 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
19 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
20 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
21 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
22 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
23 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
24 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
25 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
26 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
27 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
28 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
29 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
30 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
31 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
32 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
33 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
34 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
35 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
36 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
37 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
38 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
39 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
40 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
41 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
42 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
43 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
44 of 45 Ram
2023 Ram ProMaster
45 of 45 Ram

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

More Galleries

The Mazda CX-60 Looks Kinda Weird, Debuts New Chassis and Engines

43 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

More Galleries

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Keeps Things Older-School

27 Photos
2022 Acura MDX Type S Has Performance to Back Up Its Style

More Galleries

2022 Acura MDX Type S Has Performance to Back Up Its Style

62 Photos
Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

More Galleries

Volkswagen's Retro ID Buzz Is Super Cute and Fully Electric

76 Photos
2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

More Galleries

2023 Volvo XC40 Gets a New Face

19 Photos