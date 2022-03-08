2023 Ram Promaster Brings the Elbow Grease

This full-size van features a sweet roll-up door as an option.
Ram on Monday unveiled the 2023 ProMaster cargo van at the Work Truck Week trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Overall, the 2023 Ram ProMaster will come in 19 different configurations, combining three roof heights, three wheelbases and four different lengths.
Up to 12 tie-downs can be found on the floor, each rated for 1,000 pounds, and there are five 550-pound rings on the sidewalls, too.
Under the hood is Stellantis' tried-and-truer 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which makes 276 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.
That mates to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive.
AWD is not on offer.
But, across its many variations, it can tow up to 6,910 pounds and haul up to 4,680 pounds of payload.
Ram also intends to introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023.
The automaker didn't have much to add beyond that, only saying that Amazon will be the first commercial customer to use BEV ProMasters as last-mile delivery vans.
