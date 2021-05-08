2023 Porsche Macan EV prototypes hit the road

The electric Macan will be the first vehicle to launch on Porsche's new PPE architecture.

Porsche Macan EV prototype
1 of 11
Porsche

These are the first prototypes of the Porsche Macan EV.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
2 of 11
Porsche

The Macan EV will launch in 2023.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
3 of 11
Porsche

It will be the first vehicle to ride on Porsche's new electric platform.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
4 of 11
Porsche

The Macan EV will be sold alongside the gas-powered version.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
5 of 11
Porsche

Porsche expects to cover some 3 million kilometers of testing.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
6 of 11
Porsche

The prototypes are built in Germany.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
7 of 11
Porsche

Superscientific test car stuff.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
8 of 11
Porsche

Porsche first confirmed a Macan EV in 2019.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
9 of 11
Porsche

Porsche will test the Macan EV with digital prototypes, too.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
10 of 11
Porsche

There will be 20 of these digital prototypes.

Read the article
Porsche Macan EV prototype
11 of 11
Porsche

A last look at a Porsche Macan EV prototype.  

Read the article
2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

2021 Toyota RAV4: Reporting for duty

63 Photos
2023 Porsche Macan EV prototypes hit the road

2023 Porsche Macan EV prototypes hit the road

11 Photos
2020 Porsche Macan GTS is the one to get

2020 Porsche Macan GTS is the one to get

26 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a high-style compact truck

62 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirations

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Luxury aspirations

56 Photos
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S is a stunner from Stuttgart

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S is a stunner from Stuttgart

69 Photos
The Genesis G70 wagon looks awesome

The Genesis G70 wagon looks awesome

4 Photos