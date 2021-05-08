2023 Porsche Macan EV prototypes hit the road

The electric Macan will be the first vehicle to launch on Porsche's new PPE architecture.
These are the first prototypes of the Porsche Macan EV.
The Macan EV will launch in 2023.
It will be the first vehicle to ride on Porsche's new electric platform.
The Macan EV will be sold alongside the gas-powered version.
Porsche expects to cover some 3 million kilometers of testing.
The prototypes are built in Germany.
Superscientific test car stuff.
Porsche first confirmed a Macan EV in 2019.
Porsche will test the Macan EV with digital prototypes, too.
There will be 20 of these digital prototypes.
A last look at a Porsche Macan EV prototype.
