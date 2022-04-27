X

The Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is Like a Drivable Greatest Hits Album

With retro styling, the motor from the 911 Turbo, rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, the new Sport Classic seems pretty perfect.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Daniel Golson

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic is pretty much perfect.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
It has styling inspired by the 1973 Carrera RS.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The wider body does without the scoops of the Turbo, and there's a new ducktail spoiler.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The Fuchs-style wheels are rad, too.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The Sport Classic pairs the Turbo S' engine with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission for the first time.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
It has 543 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The interior features amazing Pepita seats.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
Only 1,250 models will be made.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
The Sport Classic will be sold in the US.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic.

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
