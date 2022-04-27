The Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is Like a Drivable Greatest Hits Album

With retro styling, the motor from the 911 Turbo, rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, the new Sport Classic seems pretty perfect.
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic is pretty much perfect.
It has styling inspired by the 1973 Carrera RS.
The wider body does without the scoops of the Turbo, and there's a new ducktail spoiler.
The Fuchs-style wheels are rad, too.
The Sport Classic pairs the Turbo S' engine with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission for the first time.
It has 543 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
The interior features amazing Pepita seats.
Only 1,250 models will be made.
The Sport Classic will be sold in the US.
