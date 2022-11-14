2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Flexes Adjustable Ohlins Suspension

Polestar pumps up the performance on its Polestar 2 electric sedan with the limited-edition BST Edition 270.
Only 270 examples will be built globally, each beginning life as a standard Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack.
That means a bump in horsepower to 476 ponies and 502 pound-feet of torque.
Next, the EVs are pulled from the assembly line and sent to the Polestar Production Centre, the former home of Polestar 1 assembly.
There, they get a handling overhaul featuring upgraded components developed by Swedish suspension manufacturer Ohlins.
The BST Edition 270 sits around an inch lower than the Performance Pack on springs that are around 20% stiffer.
All four corners feature adjustable Dual Flow Valve dampers with independently adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping.
The front suspension features remote reservoirs that are proudly displayed under the hood in the EV's frunk.
Like the Performance Pack, the BST Edition 270 features upgraded four-piston Brembo brakes with a gold finish that matches the Ohlins hardware.
However, here they're tucked behind larger 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.
Check out our first drive review for more details about the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 or keep swiping for more pics.