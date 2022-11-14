X
Student Loan Debt Relief on HoldVeterans Day Deals'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ReviewHomePod Mini DealEarly Black Friday DealsPolar's Ignite 3 Watch

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 Flexes Adjustable Ohlins Suspension

The limited-edition electric sport sedan features more power, stickier tires and a mechanically adjustable suspension developed by Ohlins.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
1 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Polestar pumps up the performance on its Polestar 2 electric sedan with the limited-edition BST Edition 270.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
2 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Only 270 examples will be built globally, each beginning life as a standard Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
3 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

That means a bump in horsepower to 476 ponies and 502 pound-feet of torque.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
4 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Next, the EVs are pulled from the assembly line and sent to the Polestar Production Centre, the former home of Polestar 1 assembly.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
5 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

There, they get a handling overhaul featuring upgraded components developed by Swedish suspension manufacturer Ohlins.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
6 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The BST Edition 270 sits around an inch lower than the Performance Pack on springs that are around 20% stiffer.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
7 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

All four corners feature adjustable Dual Flow Valve dampers with independently adjustable low-speed compression and rebound damping.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
8 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

The front suspension features remote reservoirs that are proudly displayed under the hood in the EV's frunk.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
9 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Like the Performance Pack, the BST Edition 270 features upgraded four-piston Brembo brakes with a gold finish that matches the Ohlins hardware.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
10 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

However, here they're tucked behind larger 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
11 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

Check out our first drive review for more details about the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 or keep swiping for more pics.

Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
12 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
13 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
14 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
15 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
16 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
17 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
18 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
19 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
20 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
21 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
22 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
23 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
24 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
25 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
26 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
27 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
28 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
29 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
30 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
31 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
32 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
33 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
34 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
35 of 35 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
John Cena attends Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad, in costume as Peacemaker.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan
2023 Toyota Crown

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google
snape

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths
img9412.jpg

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos