2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

Nissan's Z is finally new again with 400 horsepower, tighter chassis and modern cabin tech.
Nissan is finally rolling out a new Z sports car for 2023 with fresh looks, improved performance and upgraded tech.
Power for the new 2023 comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 churning out 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.
Nissan is offering an updated six-speed manual and new nine-speed automatic transmissions.
With the manual, the 2023 Nissan Z 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.
When equipped with the nine-speed automatic gearbox the Z returns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.
To improve handling, the new Z features a stiffer chassis, new suspension geometry, shocks and wider front tires.
Customers springing for the range-topping Performance trim will also benefit with bigger brakes and limited-slip differential.
Infotainment functions in the new Z is handled by either an 8.0-inch or 9.0-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth.
The larger 9.0-inch infotainment system in the new Z also features onboard navigation and a Bose audio setup.
The 2023 Nissan Z starts at $41,015, including $1,025 for destination.