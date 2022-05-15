X

2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

Nissan's Z is finally new again with 400 horsepower, tighter chassis and modern cabin tech.

jonwong.jpg
Jon Wong
jonwong.jpg

Jon Wong

See full bio

2023 Nissan Z
1 of 47 Nissan

Nissan is finally rolling out a new Z sports car for 2023 with fresh looks, improved performance and upgraded tech.

2023 Nissan Z
2 of 47 Nissan

Power for the new 2023 comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 churning out 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Nissan Z
3 of 47 Nissan

Nissan is offering an updated six-speed manual and new nine-speed automatic transmissions.

2023 Nissan Z
4 of 47 Nissan

With the manual, the 2023 Nissan Z 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

2023 Nissan Z
5 of 47 Nissan

When equipped with the nine-speed automatic gearbox the Z returns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

2023 Nissan Z
6 of 47 Nissan

To improve handling, the new Z features a stiffer chassis, new suspension geometry, shocks and wider front tires.

2023 Nissan Z
7 of 47 Nissan

Customers springing for the range-topping Performance trim will also benefit with bigger brakes and limited-slip differential.

2023 Nissan Z
8 of 47 Nissan

Infotainment functions in the new Z is handled by either an 8.0-inch or 9.0-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth.

2023 Nissan Z
9 of 47 Nissan

The larger 9.0-inch infotainment system in the new Z also features onboard navigation and a Bose audio setup.

2023 Nissan Z
10 of 47 Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Z starts at $41,015, including $1,025 for destination.

2023 Nissan Z
11 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
12 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
13 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
14 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
15 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
16 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
17 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
18 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
19 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
20 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
21 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
22 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
23 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
24 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
25 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
26 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
27 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
28 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
29 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
30 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
31 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
32 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
33 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
34 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
35 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
36 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
37 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
38 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
39 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
40 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
41 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
42 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
43 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
44 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
45 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
46 of 47 Nissan
2023 Nissan Z
47 of 47 Nissan

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

33 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos