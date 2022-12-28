X
CNET's Editors' Choice AwardsMusk Suspends JournalistsTrump's NFT Collection'Barbie' Movie Trailer'Avatar: The Way of Water'Free COVID Tests

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV Is Luxury Done Right

If you like your cars posh, silent and extremely comfortable, the EQS580 SUV is a forward-looking luxury car that should be on your radar.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
1 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

When it comes to electrification, Mercedes-Benz is surging ahead of other luxury automakers.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
2 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

And nowhere is that more apparent than the EQS580 SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
3 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The EQS580 SUV uses a pair of electric motors, one at each axle.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
4 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Combined, they produce a net 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
5 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

That's enough motive force to shoot this large luxury SUV to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
6 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Sadly, an AMG variant does not appear to be in the cards.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
7 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The EPA rates the EQS580 SUV at 285 miles per charge.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
8 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

This is a fair bit less than some of the EQS sedan's most efficient forms, which carry ranges up to 340 miles.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
9 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Nevertheless, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better electric luxury SUV than the EQS580 SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
10 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's EQS580 SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
11 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
12 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
13 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
14 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
15 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
16 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
17 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
18 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
19 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
20 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
21 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
22 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
23 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
24 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
25 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
26 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
27 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
28 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
29 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
30 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
31 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV
32 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

62 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look
2023 Toyota Prius

Check out the 2023 Toyota Prius' New Look

52 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

33 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos