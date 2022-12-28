2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV Is Luxury Done Right

When it comes to electrification, Mercedes-Benz is surging ahead of other luxury automakers.
And nowhere is that more apparent than the EQS580 SUV.
The EQS580 SUV uses a pair of electric motors, one at each axle.
Combined, they produce a net 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque.
That's enough motive force to shoot this large luxury SUV to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
Sadly, an AMG variant does not appear to be in the cards.
The EPA rates the EQS580 SUV at 285 miles per charge.
This is a fair bit less than some of the EQS sedan's most efficient forms, which carry ranges up to 340 miles.
Nevertheless, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better electric luxury SUV than the EQS580 SUV.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's EQS580 SUV.