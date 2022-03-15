Watch the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Whip Up Some Rooster Tails

We'll get to see this large electric SUV without camouflage on April 19.
Ahead of its April 19 debut, here's a sneak peek at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
Mercedes-Benz took these pictures of its large electric SUV while undergoing evaluation in Nevada.
The EQS SUV rides on the same platform as the EQS sedan, and the two also share a wheelbase.
But while the GLS-Class is significantly larger and more slab-sided, the EQS SUV prefers to keep things svelte.
After all, trying to squeeze every inch of efficiency out of a three-row SUV is not an easy task.
We don't yet know what electric motors will power the EQS SUV.
The automaker also hasn't given us a range estimate just yet.
We do know that the EQS SUV isn't able to match the sedan's 0.20 drag coefficient, but it's not for lack of trying.
Are you excited to see the EQS SUV once the covers are off?
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.