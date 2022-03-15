/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Watch the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Whip Up Some Rooster Tails

We'll get to see this large electric SUV without camouflage on April 19.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

Ahead of its April 19 debut, here's a sneak peek at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz took these pictures of its large electric SUV while undergoing evaluation in Nevada.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

The EQS SUV rides on the same platform as the EQS sedan, and the two also share a wheelbase.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

But while the GLS-Class is significantly larger and more slab-sided, the EQS SUV prefers to keep things svelte.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

After all, trying to squeeze every inch of efficiency out of a three-row SUV is not an easy task.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

We don't yet know what electric motors will power the EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

The automaker also hasn't given us a range estimate just yet.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

We do know that the EQS SUV isn't able to match the sedan's 0.20 drag coefficient, but it's not for lack of trying.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

Are you excited to see the EQS SUV once the covers are off? 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
11 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
12 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
13 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
14 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
15 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
16 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
17 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
18 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
19 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
20 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
21 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
22 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
23 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
24 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
25 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
26 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
27 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
28 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
29 of 30 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
30 of 30 Mercedes-Benz

