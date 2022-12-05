2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Tops 1,000 Pound-Feet of Torque

Mercedes on Monday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance.
Its powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and an electric motor on the rear axle to generate a net 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque.
All that thrust leads to a 0- to 60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds, which is proper supercar territory.
Just like the GT 4-Door and C-Class AMGs before it, the S63 nestles the electric motor together with an electronic limited-slip differential and its own two-speed transmission.
The gas engine bolts to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and on its own, the V8 produces 603 hp and 664 lb-ft.
Mechanical connections ensure the electric motor can deliver power to either axle as needed, although at just 13.1 kilowatt-hours, I wouldn't expect a ton of electric-only range from this large luxury sedan.
Stylistically, the S63 doesn't stray too far from the rest of the S-Class family.
Standard equipment includes active engine mounts (a first for the S-Class), additional underbody braces, air suspension with adaptive dampers, active roll bars and composite brakes with six-piston front calipers.
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will reach production in 2023.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance.