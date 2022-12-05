X
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Tops 1,000 Pound-Feet of Torque

That's a whole lot of twist.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
See full bio
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
1 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes on Monday unveiled the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
2 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Its powertrain combines a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine and an electric motor on the rear axle to generate a net 791 horsepower and 1,055 pound-feet of torque.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
3 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

All that thrust leads to a 0- to 60-mph time of just 3.2 seconds, which is proper supercar territory.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
4 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Just like the GT 4-Door and C-Class AMGs before it, the S63 nestles the electric motor together with an electronic limited-slip differential and its own two-speed transmission.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
5 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

The gas engine bolts to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and on its own, the V8 produces 603 hp and 664 lb-ft.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
6 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Mechanical connections ensure the electric motor can deliver power to either axle as needed, although at just 13.1 kilowatt-hours, I wouldn't expect a ton of electric-only range from this large luxury sedan.    

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
7 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Stylistically, the S63 doesn't stray too far from the rest of the S-Class family.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
8 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Standard equipment includes active engine mounts (a first for the S-Class), additional underbody braces, air suspension with adaptive dampers, active roll bars and composite brakes with six-piston front calipers.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
9 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance will reach production in 2023.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
10 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance.

2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
11 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
12 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
13 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
14 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
15 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
16 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
17 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
18 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
19 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
20 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
21 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
22 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
23 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
24 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
25 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
26 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
27 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
28 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
29 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
30 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
31 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
32 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
33 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
34 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
35 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
36 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
37 of 38 Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63
38 of 38 Mercedes-Benz

