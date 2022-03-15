2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S Are Meaner Than Ever

A new front facia, updated paint colors and a reworked adaptive suspension system are a few of these cars' highlights for the upcoming model year.
The Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S have been enhanced for 2023.
These four-door coupes have low, long proportions.
A new front fascia with wider, more pointed outer air intakes is one of the biggest changes for 2023.
These top-shelf cars have lavish interiors.
Those front seats certainly look sporty.
The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds.
There's not a bad line or form on these cars' bodies.
How do you feel about the reworked front end?
These cars are available with 11 different paint colors.
