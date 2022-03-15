/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S Are Meaner Than Ever

A new front facia, updated paint colors and a reworked adaptive suspension system are a few of these cars' highlights for the upcoming model year.

Craig Cole
The Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S have been enhanced for 2023.

These four-door coupes have low, long proportions. 

A new front fascia with wider, more pointed outer air intakes is one of the biggest changes for 2023.

These top-shelf cars have lavish interiors. 

Those front seats certainly look sporty.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds.

There's not a bad line or form on these cars' bodies. 

How do you feel about the reworked front end?

These cars are available with 11 different paint colors.

For more photos of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT63 and GT63 S four-door coupes, keep scrolling through this gallery.

