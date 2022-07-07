X
2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 Sneaks 677 HP Under the Radar

Mercedes' second electric sedan, the new EQE, gets an AMG-fueled makeover. That means more power and more performance.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

The Mercedes-AMG EQE is the high-performance variant of the automaker's second, smaller fully electric sedan.

Dark details and more aggressive bodywork add an athletic edge, but the EQE's understated design still flies under the radar.

The biggest giveaway that this is no mere executive sedan are the optional and massive 21-inch wheels.

Also optional are 17.3-inch ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers.

Beneath the unassuming exterior is a dual-motor electric powertrain boasting 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque.

Opt for the AMG Dynamics Plus Package to boost output to 677 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque for short launch-controlled bursts.

To help cope with the extra power, the AMG EQE features additional cooling and AMG-specific power management systems.

Like the standard EQE and the larger EQS sedan, the AMG EQE's hood can't be casually opened, leaving owners with just this wiper fluid port on the front fender.

In addition to the power upgrades, the AMG EQE also features a standard AMG Ride Control air suspension and standard rear-wheel steering.

Check our full first drive review for more details, driving impressions and range estimates for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE.

