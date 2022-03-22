/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Maserati's New Grecale SUV Is Ready to Take On the Porsche Macan

It's available with mild-hybrid four-cylinder, twin-turbo V6 and fully electric powertrains.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-111
1 of 27 Maserati

The Grecale is Maserati's new midsize SUV.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-113
2 of 27 Maserati

It's available with a mild-hybrid four-cylinder or twin-turbo V6 engine.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-112
3 of 27 Maserati

The 523-horsepower Trofeo model will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-120
4 of 27 Maserati

There will also be a fully electric Folgore variant.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-128
5 of 27 Maserati

The interior features a new dual-screen infotainment system.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-131
6 of 27 Maserati

It has more interior space than the Porsche Macan.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-133
7 of 27 Maserati

It's the first Maserati with a digital clock.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-126
8 of 27 Maserati

The base GT model will start at $64,995.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-116
9 of 27 Maserati

The Grecale will go on sale in the fall.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-110
10 of 27 Maserati

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2023 Maserati Grecale.

2023-maserati-grecale-suv-114
11 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-115
12 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-117
13 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-118
14 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-119
15 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-121
16 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-122
17 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-123
18 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-124
19 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-125
20 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-127
21 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-129
22 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-130
23 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-132
24 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-134
25 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-135
26 of 27 Maserati
2023-maserati-grecale-suv-136
27 of 27 Maserati

