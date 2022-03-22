Maserati's New Grecale SUV Is Ready to Take On the Porsche Macan

It's available with mild-hybrid four-cylinder, twin-turbo V6 and fully electric powertrains.
The Grecale is Maserati's new midsize SUV.
It's available with a mild-hybrid four-cylinder or twin-turbo V6 engine.
The 523-horsepower Trofeo model will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
There will also be a fully electric Folgore variant.
The interior features a new dual-screen infotainment system.
It has more interior space than the Porsche Macan.
It's the first Maserati with a digital clock.
The base GT model will start at $64,995.
The Grecale will go on sale in the fall.
