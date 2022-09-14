2023 Maserati GranTurismo Picks Up Plenty of MC20 Influence

Maserati has unveiled the 2023 GranTurismo, and it looks great.
The front end pulls plenty of influence from the MC20 supercar.
Its silhouette is reminiscent of the old GranTurismo, which still looks great.
The rear end relies on the same triangular taillights as the MC20, too.
Under the hood is Maserati's 3.0-liter Nettuno V6.
While we don't yet know how much power it makes, it shouldn't be as potent as the MC20.
An electric version will eventually be offered, too.
The electric version will serve as the flagship, carrying three electric motors and producing over 1,000 horsepower.
Are you excited for the new Maserati GranTurismo?