X
2023 Maserati GranTurismo Picks Up Plenty of MC20 Influence

It also relies on the MC20's 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 gas engine.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2023 Maserati GranTurismo
1 of 9 Maserati

Maserati has unveiled the 2023 GranTurismo, and it looks great.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
2 of 9 Maserati

The front end pulls plenty of influence from the MC20 supercar.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
3 of 9 Maserati

Its silhouette is reminiscent of the old GranTurismo, which still looks great.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
4 of 9 Maserati

The rear end relies on the same triangular taillights as the MC20, too.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
5 of 9 Maserati

Under the hood is Maserati's 3.0-liter Nettuno V6.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
6 of 9 Maserati

While we don't yet know how much power it makes, it shouldn't be as potent as the MC20.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
7 of 9 Maserati

An electric version will eventually be offered, too.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
8 of 9 Maserati

The electric version will serve as the flagship, carrying three electric motors and producing over 1,000 horsepower.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo
9 of 9 Maserati

Are you excited for the new Maserati GranTurismo?

