The Lotus Eletre Is a High-Performance Electric SUV

It'll have at least 600 horsepower, crazy active aerodynamics, deployable lidar sensors and a super nice interior.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

The long-awaited Lotus Eletre is here.

The Eletre is fully electric and rides on a new platform.

It has the nicest interior we've ever seen on a Lotus.

Up to five seats are available.

The Eletre is about the size of a Lamborghini Urus.

It has some cool aerodynamic trickery.

It has two motors with at least 600 horsepower, and a max range of over 350 miles on the WLTP cycle.

The interior uses a blend of microfiber, wool, carbon fiber and aluminum.

It will go on sale in the US next year.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Lotus Eletre.

