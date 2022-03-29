The Lotus Eletre Is a High-Performance Electric SUV

It'll have at least 600 horsepower, crazy active aerodynamics, deployable lidar sensors and a super nice interior.
The long-awaited Lotus Eletre is here.
The Eletre is fully electric and rides on a new platform.
It has the nicest interior we've ever seen on a Lotus.
Up to five seats are available.
The Eletre is about the size of a Lamborghini Urus.
It has some cool aerodynamic trickery.
It has two motors with at least 600 horsepower, and a max range of over 350 miles on the WLTP cycle.
The interior uses a blend of microfiber, wool, carbon fiber and aluminum.
It will go on sale in the US next year.
