2023 Lincoln Corsair Midcycle Refresh Looks Sharp

Lincoln on Monday unveiled the 2023 Corsair compact luxury SUV, ahead of its in-person debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.
Perhaps the most important addition is ActiveGlide, Lincoln's name for its suite of active driver aids that enables hands-free driving on certain premapped stretches of limited-access highway.
The Corsair will get ActiveGlide 1.2, the latest and greatest version that was just announced last week. Its most notable addition is automatic lane-change assist, but it will now slow for curves and reposition itself in the lane to avoid drivers hovering too closely, as well.
The dashboard touchscreen grows to 13.2 inches and carries many of the visuals found on the widescreen display in the flagship Navigator.
A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is also standard.
Lincoln also gave the 2023 Corsair a more modern visage, by way of a new grille that stretches a little lower on the front bumper, in addition to revised daytime running lamps, new wheels and new shades of red and blue paint.
Additionally, there are two new interior themes on offer.
Smoked Truffle offers a warm gray that keeps things a bit more neutral, while Eternal Red adds a little flash with a wine-adjacent red leather motif.
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair will go on sale in early 2023 but order books are already open.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair.