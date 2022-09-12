X
2023 Lincoln Corsair Midcycle Refresh Looks Sharp

The Corsair's new aesthetics come with some thoughtful tech upgrades, too.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Lincoln on Monday unveiled the 2023 Corsair compact luxury SUV, ahead of its in-person debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.    

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Perhaps the most important addition is ActiveGlide, Lincoln's name for its suite of active driver aids that enables hands-free driving on certain premapped stretches of limited-access highway.     

2023 Lincoln Corsair
The Corsair will get ActiveGlide 1.2, the latest and greatest version that was just announced last week. Its most notable addition is automatic lane-change assist, but it will now slow for curves and reposition itself in the lane to avoid drivers hovering too closely, as well. 

2023 Lincoln Corsair
The dashboard touchscreen grows to 13.2 inches and carries many of the visuals found on the widescreen display in the flagship Navigator.     

2023 Lincoln Corsair
A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is also standard.     

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Lincoln also gave the 2023 Corsair a more modern visage, by way of a new grille that stretches a little lower on the front bumper, in addition to revised daytime running lamps, new wheels and new shades of red and blue paint.    

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Additionally, there are two new interior themes on offer.    

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Smoked Truffle offers a warm gray that keeps things a bit more neutral, while Eternal Red adds a little flash with a wine-adjacent red leather motif.     

2023 Lincoln Corsair
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair will go on sale in early 2023 but order books are already open.    

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Lincoln Corsair.

2023 Lincoln Corsair
