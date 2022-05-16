X

2023 Lexus UX Ditches Its Tired Old Infotainment

Lexus Interface now comes standard, as does a hybrid-electric powertrain.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 Lexus UX
1 of 33 Lexus

Lexus last week announced the refreshed 2023 UX small crossover.     

2023 Lexus UX
2 of 33 Lexus

In keeping with the automaker's plans to increase its focus on electrification, the UX will lose its gas-only powertrain option    

2023 Lexus UX
3 of 33 Lexus

Starting with the 2023 model year, all Lexus UX models sold in the US will only be offered as a gas-electric hybrid.     

2023 Lexus UX
4 of 33 Lexus

Two motor-generators combine with a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine to produce a net 181 horsepower.    

2023 Lexus UX
5 of 33 Lexus

To further spice up the UX's driving dynamics, Lexus also went to work improving the car's underlying components.     

2023 Lexus UX
6 of 33 Lexus

Twenty new weld points add some structural stability, while new Bridgestone run-flat tires were developed to reduce noise and vibration.    

2023 Lexus UX
7 of 33 Lexus

The electronic power steering and suspension also received updates.    

2023 Lexus UX
8 of 33 Lexus

Perhaps the most important upgrade to the 2023 Lexus UX is its infotainment system.    

2023 Lexus UX
9 of 33 Lexus

Lexus has added the Lexus Interface telematics system, which is a huge step forward from its outdated, low-resolution forebear.     

2023 Lexus UX
10 of 33 Lexus

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Lexus UX.

2023 Lexus UX
11 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
12 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
13 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
14 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
15 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
16 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
17 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
18 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
19 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
20 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
21 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
22 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
23 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
24 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
25 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
26 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
27 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
28 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
29 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
30 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
31 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
32 of 33 Lexus
2023 Lexus UX
33 of 33 Lexus

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Now and Then: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z Gains Sharp Looks and a Turbocharged Personality

47 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

33 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos