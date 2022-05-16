2023 Lexus UX Ditches Its Tired Old Infotainment

Lexus Interface now comes standard, as does a hybrid-electric powertrain.
Lexus last week announced the refreshed 2023 UX small crossover.
In keeping with the automaker's plans to increase its focus on electrification, the UX will lose its gas-only powertrain option
Starting with the 2023 model year, all Lexus UX models sold in the US will only be offered as a gas-electric hybrid.
Two motor-generators combine with a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine to produce a net 181 horsepower.
To further spice up the UX's driving dynamics, Lexus also went to work improving the car's underlying components.
Twenty new weld points add some structural stability, while new Bridgestone run-flat tires were developed to reduce noise and vibration.
The electronic power steering and suspension also received updates.
Perhaps the most important upgrade to the 2023 Lexus UX is its infotainment system.
Lexus has added the Lexus Interface telematics system, which is a huge step forward from its outdated, low-resolution forebear.
