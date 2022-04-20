2023 Lexus RZ 450e Gets Toyota in the Luxury EV Game

This all-electric SUV shares a lot with its Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra siblings, but it's got a lot more power and tech.
Meet the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first dedicated electric car. Er, SUV.
The new model is based on the same architecture that underpins the Toyota BZ4X and the Subaru Solterra.
As befitting a premium model, though, the Lexus comes with a lot more power and additional luxury and tech features.
There's a huge new 14-inch infotainment system running the latest Lexus Interface infotainment system found in the recent NX and LX SUVs.
The five-seat compact SUV features two motors that combine to deliver around 308 horsepower and 321 pound-feet of torque.
A 71.4-kWh battery pack enables an estimated range of 225 miles -- not a great figure.
Interestingly, Lexus will make the RZ 450e available with a by-wire steering system with a yoke-style steering wheel. The system will be optional and won't be available right away.
The RZ 450e features sleek styling that includes a rather steeply raked, coupe-like rear window.
Lexus' trademark spindle-style grille is in full effect. Note the unusual two-tone paint finish.
The RZ is scheduled to arrive in dealers late this year.
The automaker has yet to announce pricing, but it will certainly be costlier than its Toyota and Subaru cousins.
Keep clicking or scrolling for many more images of the new Lexus RZ.