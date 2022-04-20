/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Lexus RZ 450e Gets Toyota in the Luxury EV Game

This all-electric SUV shares a lot with its Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra siblings, but it's got a lot more power and tech.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
Meet the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first dedicated electric car. Er, SUV.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
The new model is based on the same architecture that underpins the Toyota BZ4X and the Subaru Solterra.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
As befitting a premium model, though, the Lexus comes with a lot more power and additional luxury and tech features.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
There's a huge new 14-inch infotainment system running the latest Lexus Interface infotainment system found in the recent NX and LX SUVs.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
The five-seat compact SUV features two motors that combine to deliver around 308 horsepower and 321 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
A 71.4-kWh battery pack enables an estimated range of 225 miles -- not a great figure.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
Interestingly, Lexus will make the RZ 450e available with a by-wire steering system with a yoke-style steering wheel. The system will be optional and won't be available right away.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
The RZ 450e features sleek styling that includes a rather steeply raked, coupe-like rear window.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
Lexus' trademark spindle-style grille is in full effect. Note the unusual two-tone paint finish.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
The RZ is scheduled to arrive in dealers late this year.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
The automaker has yet to announce pricing, but it will certainly be costlier than its Toyota and Subaru cousins.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV
Keep clicking or scrolling for many more images of the new Lexus RZ.

