2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 RX luxury SUV.
It's a fair departure from the fourth-generation RX, ditching its higher-riding appearance for more body-colored elements that help bring the design lower to the ground.
Underpinning this new body is the Toyota GA-K platform, which can also be found on the latest versions of the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander, as well as the Lexus ES and NX, in addition to another dozen cars in the US and abroad.
In the move to this new platform, the RX sheds 198 pounds and gains some overall rigidity.
The base RX 350, available in both front- and all-wheel drive, uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four to produce 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.
The RX 350h offers a 2.5-liter I4 as part of a gas-electric hybrid system producing 246 hp and 233 lb-ft.
The new RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid puts the 2.4-liter engine back under the hood, but it combines with a rear-mounted electric motor to make 367 hp and 406 lb-ft, which is nothing to shake a stick at.
A new plug-in hybrid will be offered, as well, but Lexus isn't giving out any details on that variant just yet.
The 2023 Lexus RX should go on sale at the end of the 2022 calendar year, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.
