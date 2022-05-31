X

2023 Lexus RX Changes the Formula

With a dramatically lower profile and a pleasant new interior, the RX is ready to compete with some of the best in the segment.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
1 of 39 Lexus

Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 RX luxury SUV.     

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
2 of 39 Lexus

It's a fair departure from the fourth-generation RX, ditching its higher-riding appearance for more body-colored elements that help bring the design lower to the ground.     

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
3 of 39 Lexus

Underpinning this new body is the Toyota GA-K platform, which can also be found on the latest versions of the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander, as well as the Lexus ES and NX, in addition to another dozen cars in the US and abroad.    

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
4 of 39 Lexus

In the move to this new platform, the RX sheds 198 pounds and gains some overall rigidity.     

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
5 of 39 Lexus

The base RX 350, available in both front- and all-wheel drive, uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four to produce 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.    

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
6 of 39 Lexus

The RX 350h offers a 2.5-liter I4 as part of a gas-electric hybrid system producing 246 hp and 233 lb-ft.

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
7 of 39 Lexus

The new RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid puts the 2.4-liter engine back under the hood, but it combines with a rear-mounted electric motor to make 367 hp and 406 lb-ft, which is nothing to shake a stick at.    

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
8 of 39 Lexus

A new plug-in hybrid will be offered, as well, but Lexus isn't giving out any details on that variant just yet.  

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
9 of 39 Lexus

The 2023 Lexus RX should go on sale at the end of the 2022 calendar year, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
10 of 39 Lexus

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Lexus RX.

2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
11 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
12 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
13 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
14 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
15 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
16 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
17 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
18 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
19 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
20 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
21 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
22 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
23 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
24 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
25 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
26 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
27 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
28 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
29 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
30 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
31 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
32 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
33 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
34 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
35 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
36 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
37 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
38 of 39 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV
39 of 39 Lexus

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

27 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

More Galleries

DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

17 Photos
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

62 Photos