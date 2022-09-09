X
2023 Lexus RX 500h Is the Most Powerful RX Yet

The RX500h combines a potent turbocharged engine with a rear electric motor that’s nearly twice as strong as the standard hybrid. It’s also pretty easy on the eyes.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
1 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The new 2023 Lexus RX hits the road later this year with a new look and four powertrain options. Three of those configurations are hybrids.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
2 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The RX Hybrid will be offered in 350h, 500h and, eventually, 450h Plus configurations.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
3 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The RX 350h is powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid system with an electric rear-axle motor. It's good for 246 horsepower and up to 37 mpg combined.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
4 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

At the top of the line is the RX 500h F Sport Performance. It mates a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine to the front wheels and an 80-kilowatt electric motor to the rears.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
5 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

All in, the RX 500h makes 366 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
6 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

More power and stickier performance tires take a toll on the RX 500h's efficiency, which drops to 27 mpg combined.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
7 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Every RX 500h comes standard in F Sport Performance spec with adaptive dampers, rear wheel steering, beefed up brakes and a host of visual upgrades.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
8 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

I'd reckon the biggest boon to the F Sport Performance kit are the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tires.

Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
9 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Some time after launch, the plug-in hybrid RX 450h Plus will join the lineup.

Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
10 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Toyota is keeping the specs under wraps for now, but with the same powertrain and lithium-ion battery as the RAV4 Prime, I'm expecting between 30-40 miles of EV range per charge before the gasoline engine kicks in.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
11 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Check out our first drive review to learn more about the 2023 Lexus RX models or keep scrolling for more pics.

2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
12 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
13 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
14 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
15 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
16 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
17 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
18 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
19 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
20 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
21 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
22 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
23 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
24 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
25 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
26 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
27 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
28 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
29 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
30 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
31 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
32 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
33 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
34 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
35 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
36 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
37 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
38 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
39 of 46 Lexus
2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance AWD
40 of 46 Lexus
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
41 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
42 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
43 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
44 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
45 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Lexus RX 450h Plus plug-in hybrid
46 of 46 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

