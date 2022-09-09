2023 Lexus RX 500h Is the Most Powerful RX Yet

The new 2023 Lexus RX hits the road later this year with a new look and four powertrain options. Three of those configurations are hybrids.
The RX Hybrid will be offered in 350h, 500h and, eventually, 450h Plus configurations.
The RX 350h is powered by a 2.5-liter hybrid system with an electric rear-axle motor. It's good for 246 horsepower and up to 37 mpg combined.
At the top of the line is the RX 500h F Sport Performance. It mates a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine to the front wheels and an 80-kilowatt electric motor to the rears.
All in, the RX 500h makes 366 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque.
More power and stickier performance tires take a toll on the RX 500h's efficiency, which drops to 27 mpg combined.
Every RX 500h comes standard in F Sport Performance spec with adaptive dampers, rear wheel steering, beefed up brakes and a host of visual upgrades.
I'd reckon the biggest boon to the F Sport Performance kit are the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tires.
Some time after launch, the plug-in hybrid RX 450h Plus will join the lineup.
Toyota is keeping the specs under wraps for now, but with the same powertrain and lithium-ion battery as the RAV4 Prime, I'm expecting between 30-40 miles of EV range per charge before the gasoline engine kicks in.
Check out our first drive review to learn more about the 2023 Lexus RX models or keep scrolling for more pics.