2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

With unique personalization options, themes and materials, this Range Rover trim elevates the nameplate to new heights.

Craig Cole
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV is a real looker.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
This high-end luxury SUV offers customers a range of personalization options.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
What do you think of this color?

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
A four-seat interior is available, which seriously ups the luxury factor.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
This pop-up tray table is insanely cool.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
A rear-seat entertainment system is available, complete with a pair of 11.4-inch screens.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
SV models can be had with super-cool ceramic accents on the shifter, volume dial, climate-control rings and elsewhere. These embellishments look amazing and feel even better.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
The new Land Rover Range Rover is offered in standard- and extended-length body styles. 

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
Intricate wood inlays are available on SV models. 

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
For more photos of the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV, keep scrolling through this gallery.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV
