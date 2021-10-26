2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV: Something special

With unique personalization options, themes and materials, this Range Rover trim elevates the nameplate to new heights.
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV is a real looker.
This high-end luxury SUV offers customers a range of personalization options.
What do you think of this color?
A four-seat interior is available, which seriously ups the luxury factor.
This pop-up tray table is insanely cool.
A rear-seat entertainment system is available, complete with a pair of 11.4-inch screens.
SV models can be had with super-cool ceramic accents on the shifter, volume dial, climate-control rings and elsewhere. These embellishments look amazing and feel even better.
The new Land Rover Range Rover is offered in standard- and extended-length body styles.
Intricate wood inlays are available on SV models.
