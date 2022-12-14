2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

The 2023 Range Rover is an excellent luxury vehicle.
This new generation's look carries many front-end elements from the previous generation.
But out back, it looks like a freakin' spaceship now.
Under the hood is a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
It makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
An electric version is in the works, but it's not here just yet.
PHEV and I6 versions are available, too.
It may not come as a surprise that the 2023 Range Rover is hella expensive.
Base models start at just over $100,000, but my First Edition tester rings in at an eye-watering $169,900.
