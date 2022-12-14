X
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is All About Presence

Tasteful adjustments inside and out keep the Range Rover at the top of the luxury-SUV pile.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
1 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

The 2023 Range Rover is an excellent luxury vehicle.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
2 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

This new generation's look carries many front-end elements from the previous generation.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
3 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

But out back, it looks like a freakin' spaceship now.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
4 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Under the hood is a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
5 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

It makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
6 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

An electric version is in the works, but it's not here just yet.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
7 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

PHEV and I6 versions are available, too.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
8 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

It may not come as a surprise that the 2023 Range Rover is hella expensive.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
9 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Base models start at just over $100,000, but my First Edition tester rings in at an eye-watering $169,900.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
10 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Range Rover.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
11 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
12 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
13 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
14 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
15 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
16 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
17 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
18 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
19 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
20 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
21 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
22 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
23 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
24 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
25 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
26 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
27 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
28 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
29 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
30 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
31 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
32 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
33 of 33 Andrew Krok/CNET

