X
iPhone 14 ReviewiPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max ReviewAmazon's Hidden Coupon PageSony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-OniOS 16 Cheat SheetGoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Is a Brevity-Averse PHEV

The package costs $4,700 to add to a Grand Cherokee 4xe.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
1 of 10 Jeep

Jeep on Wednesday introduced the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition, a name that defies website headline character counts the world over.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
2 of 10 Jeep

As the name suggests, it's a plug-in hybrid version of the current Grand Cherokee, built to celebrate three straight decades of Grand Cherokee dominance. 

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
3 of 10 Jeep

The changes are largely aesthetic in nature.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
4 of 10 Jeep

Outside, there's a blacked-out motif with new 20-inch black wheels, unique badging and body-color accents on the rear fascia, sills and wheel flares.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
5 of 10 Jeep

The trim is all black, and there are two bright blue tow hooks jutting out from the modified front fascia to remind everybody that it's a plug-in hybrid.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
6 of 10 Jeep

This plug-in hybrid offers a net 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, thanks to the combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine and a pair of motors connected to a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery.    

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
7 of 10 Jeep

It'll run 25 miles on electrons alone, and like every other Jeep Grand Cherokee out there, it's mighty capable off-road.    

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
8 of 10 Jeep

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition isn't actually a whole trim.     

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
9 of 10 Jeep

Rather, it's an optional package that buyers can add to their 4xe for $4,700.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition
10 of 10 Jeep

Inside, black Capri leather seats offer standard ventilation, and there are additional creature comforts like a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a wireless charging pad and a 10.1-inch touchscreen running the latest version of the automaker's Uconnect infotainment system.     

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible Get Sleeker Looks

More Galleries

2024 Ford Mustang Coupe and Convertible Get Sleeker Looks

33 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

83 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Revealed

More Galleries

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Revealed

14 Photos
59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

More Galleries

59 Weird Objects Seen on Mars, Explained

62 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

More Galleries

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos