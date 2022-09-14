2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Is a Brevity-Averse PHEV

Jeep on Wednesday introduced the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition, a name that defies website headline character counts the world over.
As the name suggests, it's a plug-in hybrid version of the current Grand Cherokee, built to celebrate three straight decades of Grand Cherokee dominance.
The changes are largely aesthetic in nature.
Outside, there's a blacked-out motif with new 20-inch black wheels, unique badging and body-color accents on the rear fascia, sills and wheel flares.
The trim is all black, and there are two bright blue tow hooks jutting out from the modified front fascia to remind everybody that it's a plug-in hybrid.
This plug-in hybrid offers a net 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, thanks to the combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine and a pair of motors connected to a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery.
It'll run 25 miles on electrons alone, and like every other Jeep Grand Cherokee out there, it's mighty capable off-road.
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition isn't actually a whole trim.
Rather, it's an optional package that buyers can add to their 4xe for $4,700.
Inside, black Capri leather seats offer standard ventilation, and there are additional creature comforts like a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a wireless charging pad and a 10.1-inch touchscreen running the latest version of the automaker's Uconnect infotainment system.