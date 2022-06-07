X

2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

Following in the redesigned Civic's tire tracks, the new HR-V comes with a comfortable and super-premium interior.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
craig-cole-hs

Craig Cole

2023 Honda HR-V
1 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

This is the 2023 Honda HR-V.

2023 Honda HR-V
2 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

This small SUV is nearly 9 inches longer than its predecessor. 

2023 Honda HR-V
3 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

One engine is offered in the redesigned HR-V, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder. It delivers 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. 

2023 Honda HR-V
4 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

This SUV's interior is super premium, modeled after the new Civic's digs. 

2023 Honda HR-V
5 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

The center console is curvacious and functional. 

2023 Honda HR-V
6 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

A 7-inch screen in the gauge cluster is standard. 

2023 Honda HR-V
7 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

Lower-end models have a 7-inch touchscreen, but the top-shelf EX-L comes with a 9-incher. 

2023 Honda HR-V
8 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

The EX-L grade rolls on swanky 17-inch wheels. 

2023 Honda HR-V
9 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

This might be the best small SUV available when it goes on sale in June. 

2023 Honda HR-V
10 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

For more photos of the 2023 Honda HR-V, keep clicking through this gallery.

2023 Honda HR-V
11 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
12 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
13 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
14 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
15 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
16 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
17 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
18 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
19 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
20 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
21 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
22 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
23 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
24 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
25 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
26 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
27 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
28 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
29 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
30 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
31 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
32 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
33 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
34 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
35 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
36 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
37 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
38 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
39 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
40 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
41 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
42 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
43 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
44 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
45 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
46 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
47 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
48 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
49 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
50 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
51 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
52 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
53 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
54 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
55 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET
2023 Honda HR-V
56 of 56 Nate Reed/CNET

