2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

This is the 2023 Honda HR-V.
This small SUV is nearly 9 inches longer than its predecessor.
One engine is offered in the redesigned HR-V, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder. It delivers 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque.
This SUV's interior is super premium, modeled after the new Civic's digs.
The center console is curvacious and functional.
A 7-inch screen in the gauge cluster is standard.
Lower-end models have a 7-inch touchscreen, but the top-shelf EX-L comes with a 9-incher.
The EX-L grade rolls on swanky 17-inch wheels.
This might be the best small SUV available when it goes on sale in June.
