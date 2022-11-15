2023 Honda Civic Type R Takes On Sonoma Raceway

With some newfound power and oodles of capability, the latest Civic Type R is very much at home on the track.
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the second Type R to come to the US.
It relies on largely the same powertrain as before, albeit with a few tweaks.
Thanks to a revised intake and a new turbocharger, the 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 now makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching is standard -- and it's the only transmission on offer.
A whole host of suspension tweaks keep the car comfortable, but slap it into Sport or Plus R mode, and it can hustle with the best of 'em.
Front-wheel drive is the only drivetrain layout available, but clever suspension design means there's no torque steer to deal with.
The Type R also has a new valved exhaust that makes it a little quieter until you really give it the beans.
Around Sonoma Raceway, it's hard to think of another mass-market performance vehicle that can match the Type R's prowess.
It's not cheap, though, with a post-destination starting price of $43,990.
