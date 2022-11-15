X
2023 Honda Civic Type R Takes On Sonoma Raceway

With some newfound power and oodles of capability, the latest Civic Type R is very much at home on the track.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2023 Honda Civic Type R
1 of 14 Honda

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is the second Type R to come to the US.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
2 of 14 Honda

It relies on largely the same powertrain as before, albeit with a few tweaks.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
3 of 14 Honda

Thanks to a revised intake and a new turbocharger, the 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 now makes 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
4 of 14 Honda

A six-speed manual transmission with automatic rev-matching is standard -- and it's the only transmission on offer.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
5 of 14 Honda

A whole host of suspension tweaks keep the car comfortable, but slap it into Sport or Plus R mode, and it can hustle with the best of 'em.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
6 of 14 Honda

Front-wheel drive is the only drivetrain layout available, but clever suspension design means there's no torque steer to deal with.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
7 of 14 Honda

The Type R also has a new valved exhaust that makes it a little quieter until you really give it the beans.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
8 of 14 Honda

Around Sonoma Raceway, it's hard to think of another mass-market performance vehicle that can match the Type R's prowess.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
9 of 14 Honda

It's not cheap, though, with a post-destination starting price of $43,990.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
10 of 14 Honda

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
11 of 14 Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R
12 of 14 Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R
13 of 14 Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R
14 of 14 Honda

