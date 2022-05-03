2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Adds Even More Chrome

Seriously, I hope you like the shiny stuff.
Following in the footsteps of the recently revised Sierra pickup truck, GMC will add the Denali Ultimate trim to the tippy-top of the lineup for the Yukon, its honkin' three-row SUV offering.
It's not going to uproot your expectations of luxury, but it definitely gives people more to enjoy.
On the outside, GMC relies on two different kinds of chrome to help the Yukon Denali Ultimate stand apart from more pedestrian variants.
The interior takes things a step further.
The aluminum trim is pleasing to look at and even more pleasing to touch, with some interesting knurling across the surface.
The Alpine Umber color seen here is also found on the Sierra Denali Ultimate, and both the color and its contrast stitching play well against the open-pore wood trim.
The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate will reach dealerships later this year.
Pricing should be available closer to its introduction, but for context, a 2022 GMC Yukon Denali starts a hair over $70,000.
This is the first GMC vehicle to sport the 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system, as well.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate.