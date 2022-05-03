X

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Adds Even More Chrome

Seriously, I hope you like the shiny stuff.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate front three quarters, resplendent with chrome
1 of 12 GMC

Following in the footsteps of the recently revised Sierra pickup truck, GMC will add the Denali Ultimate trim to the tippy-top of the lineup for the Yukon, its honkin' three-row SUV offering.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate wheel detail
2 of 12 GMC

It's not going to uproot your expectations of luxury, but it definitely gives people more to enjoy.    

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate side sill with Denali badge
3 of 12 GMC

On the outside, GMC relies on two different kinds of chrome to help the Yukon Denali Ultimate stand apart from more pedestrian variants.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior wide angle
4 of 12 GMC

The interior takes things a step further.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, closeup of climate controls and infotainment
5 of 12 GMC

The aluminum trim is pleasing to look at and even more pleasing to touch, with some interesting knurling across the surface.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, center console closeup
6 of 12 GMC

The Alpine Umber color seen here is also found on the Sierra Denali Ultimate, and both the color and its contrast stitching play well against the open-pore wood trim.

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, center console closeup with wireless device charger
7 of 12 GMC

The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate will reach dealerships later this year.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, closeup of seats in brown leather
8 of 12 GMC

Pricing should be available closer to its introduction, but for context, a 2022 GMC Yukon Denali starts a hair over $70,000.    

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, picture of stainless steel speaker grille
9 of 12 GMC

This is the first GMC vehicle to sport the 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system, as well.     

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, showing the speakers in the headrests
10 of 12 GMC

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate.

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, showing off the badge on the front seats
11 of 12 GMC
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate interior, showcasing wood trim with Denali etching
12 of 12 GMC

