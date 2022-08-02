2023 Genesis G90 Is a Proper Luxo-Barge

As pragmatic as car buyers can be, once you reach a certain echelon of vehicle, more arbitrary matters like emotion and brand recognition become an increasingly large part of the equation.
Audi, BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz will always come to the forefront in a discussion of large luxury sedans, but Genesis still wants to be a part of that conversation. The 2023 G90 has some impressively compelling reasons to skip the stalwarts and go Korean.
Genesis wants the G90 to stand out, and it's definitely more outspoken than your average S-Class or 7 Series.
The automaker's signature two-line light design is even more intense here than in the G80 or GV80.
Rail-thin headlights wrap around to the wheel arches, continuing across the fenders and reappearing in the taillights.
The G90's lighting looks good in daylight, but it really makes a statement at night, when the full width of the rear end is illuminated.
My tester packs a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that includes a 48-volt electric supercharger that works to fill torque gaps, putting out a solid 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.
The standard eight-speed automatic transmission is buttery smooth, with barely perceptible shifts in either direction.
That engine is offered on the higher of the G90's two trims, with the base trim ditching the electric supercharger, although its output is still a respectable 375 hp and 391 lb-ft.
