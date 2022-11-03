2023 Ford Transit Trail Is a Blank Canvas for Adventure

Ford on Wednesday introduced the 2023 Transit Trail van.
This cargo van is built specifically for people looking to upfit a cargo van into an adventure vehicle.
The Transit Trail will come in three different specs -- medium-roof, high-roof and high-roof extended.
All models use the same 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine producing 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, which routes to all four wheels by way of a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Opt for the Heavy-Duty Trailer Package, and the van will be able to tow up to 6,500 pounds.
The van rides 3.5 inches higher than a standard Transit, with a 2.8-inch-wider track thanks to 16-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires.
In the high-roof variants, there's enough space inside for a 6-foot, 5-inch person to stand upright.
The interior includes a number of drillable areas able to accommodate cabinets, shelves or a bed.
It starts at $65,795 before an unspecified amount in destination charges.