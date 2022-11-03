X
Election Day AheadMortgage Rates Move UpWhat's Next for InflationHoliday Coffee CupsRSV ExplainedNational Sandwich Day

2023 Ford Transit Trail Is a Blank Canvas for Adventure

Whether you upfit it yourself or find someone to do the job, the Transit Trail is ready to get you off the beaten path.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Ford Transit Trail
1 of 9 Ford

Ford on Wednesday introduced the 2023 Transit Trail van.     

2023 Ford Transit Trail
2 of 9 Ford

This cargo van is built specifically for people looking to upfit a cargo van into an adventure vehicle.

2023 Ford Transit Trail
3 of 9 Ford

The Transit Trail will come in three different specs -- medium-roof, high-roof and high-roof extended.     

2023 Ford Transit Trail
4 of 9 Ford

All models use the same 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine producing 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, which routes to all four wheels by way of a 10-speed automatic transmission.     

2023 Ford Transit Trail
5 of 9 Ford

Opt for the Heavy-Duty Trailer Package, and the van will be able to tow up to 6,500 pounds.    

2023 Ford Transit Trail
6 of 9 Ford

The van rides 3.5 inches higher than a standard Transit, with a 2.8-inch-wider track thanks to 16-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires.    

2023 Ford Transit Trail
7 of 9 Ford

In the high-roof variants, there's enough space inside for a 6-foot, 5-inch person to stand upright.     

2023 Ford Transit Trail
8 of 9 Ford

The interior includes a number of drillable areas able to accommodate cabinets, shelves or a bed.     

2023 Ford Transit Trail
9 of 9 Ford

It starts at $65,795 before an unspecified amount in destination charges.     

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos