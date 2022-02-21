The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

Now it comes with a nearly 400-horsepower EcoBoost engine with antilag and Teflon-filled shocks.
Ford debuted the new Ranger Raptor, and it's coming to America.
The Ranger Raptor has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with antilag to boost response.
It produces a very healthy 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.
The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with various terrain modes.
It has some key technological upgrades like a vertical touchscreen.
The Raptor also has an active multimode exhaust.
Suspension is a very important part of any hard-core desert runner.
The Raptor's suspension comes from Fox Shox and features Live Valve technology and Teflon-infused oil to reduce friction.
The Raptor's chassis also gets extra reinforcements, too, over the standard Ranger.
It also comes with BF Goodrich off-road tires.
