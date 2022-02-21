/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The New Ford Ranger Raptor Looks Awesome, and We're Getting It

Now it comes with a nearly 400-horsepower EcoBoost engine with antilag and Teflon-filled shocks.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

See full bio
next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-2
1 of 40 Ford

Ford debuted the new Ranger Raptor, and it's coming to America.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-rear
2 of 40 Ford

The Ranger Raptor has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with antilag to boost response.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-front-1
3 of 40 Ford

It produces a very healthy 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-e-shifter
4 of 40 Ford

The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with various terrain modes.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-interior-lhd-2
5 of 40 Ford

It has some key technological upgrades like a vertical touchscreen.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-3
6 of 40 Ford

The Raptor also has an active multimode exhaust.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-5
7 of 40 Ford

Suspension is a very important part of any hard-core desert runner.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-front-2
8 of 40 Ford

The Raptor's suspension comes from Fox Shox and features Live Valve technology and Teflon-infused oil to reduce friction.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-front-3
9 of 40 Ford

The Raptor's chassis also gets extra reinforcements, too, over the standard Ranger.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-7
10 of 40 Ford

It also comes with BF Goodrich off-road tires.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-4
11 of 40 Ford

Keep going for more images of the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor.

next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-1
12 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-3
13 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-dynamic-4
14 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-5
15 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-night
16 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-5
17 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-6
18 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-3
19 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-4
20 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-1
21 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-2
22 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-interior-lhd-1
23 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-dash
24 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-centre-touchscreen-1
25 of 40 Ford

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

next-gen-ranger-raptor-centre-touchscreen-2
26 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-digital-cluster-1
27 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-digital-cluster-2
28 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-digital-cluster-3
29 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-digital-cluster-4
30 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-drive-modes
31 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-1
32 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-detail-2
33 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-seats
34 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-rear-vents
35 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-seat-1
36 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-seat-2
37 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-steering-wheel-1
38 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-steering-wheel-2
39 of 40 Ford
next-gen-ranger-raptor-switches
40 of 40 Ford

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

More Galleries

Consumer Reports' Top 10 Vehicle Picks for 2022

11 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

More Galleries

We Put the Galaxy S22 Ultra's Camera to the Test

15 Photos
The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

More Galleries

The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

49 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Is Attractive and Efficient

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Is Attractive and Efficient

22 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos