2023 Ford Escape PHEV Updated, Sport-Styled ST-Line Debuts

Meet the midcycle-refreshed 2023 Ford Escape. Small changes make a big difference in the compact SUV's attitude, but not much has changed under the hood.
The grille has been enlarged, reshaped and raised up to meet the hood. It now envelops the blue oval badge.
Upper trim levels can be had with a new "coast-to-coast" LED light signature that runs the width of the front fascia.
The S, SE, SEL and Titanium trim level structure has been dissolved, leaving the 37-mile Escape Plug-in Hybrid as its own trim level at the top of the heap.
Ford's 2.5-liter hybrid system and the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBoost variants continue to be offered throughout the new lineup.
New for 2023 are the sport-styled ST-Line trim levels with their glossy black exterior details and bold, honeycomb grilles.
Eighteen-inch wheels are standard for the ST-Line and ST-Line Select. The ST-Line Elite (seen here) upgrades to 19-inch wheels.
Inside, ST-Line models feature sport-styled trim and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
The 2023 Escape can also be had with a 13.2-inch version of Ford's Sync 4 infotainment with Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in.
Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Ford Escape lineup, or keep scrolling for photos from Ford.