2023 Ford Escape PHEV Updated, Sport-Styled ST-Line Debuts

In addition to the ST-Line's stylish aesthetic, the updated Ford Escape is available as a plug-in hybrid with up to 37 miles of electric range.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Ford Escape PHEV in Vapor Blue
1 of 22 Ford

Meet the midcycle-refreshed 2023 Ford Escape. Small changes make a big difference in the compact SUV's attitude, but not much has changed under the hood.

2023 Ford Escape PHEV in Vapor Blue
2 of 22 Ford

The grille has been enlarged, reshaped and raised up to meet the hood. It now envelops the blue oval badge.

2023 Ford Escape PHEV in Vapor Blue
3 of 22 Ford

Upper trim levels can be had with a new "coast-to-coast" LED light signature that runs the width of the front fascia.

2023 Ford Escape PHEV in Vapor Blue
4 of 22 Ford

The S, SE, SEL and Titanium trim level structure has been dissolved, leaving the 37-mile Escape Plug-in Hybrid as its own trim level at the top of the heap.

2023 Ford Escape PHEV in Vapor Blue
5 of 22 Ford

Ford's 2.5-liter hybrid system and the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBoost variants continue to be offered throughout the new lineup.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
6 of 22 Ford

New for 2023 are the sport-styled ST-Line trim levels with their glossy black exterior details and bold, honeycomb grilles.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
7 of 22 Ford

Eighteen-inch wheels are standard for the ST-Line and ST-Line Select. The ST-Line Elite (seen here) upgrades to 19-inch wheels.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
8 of 22 Ford

Inside, ST-Line models feature sport-styled trim and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
9 of 22 Ford

The 2023 Escape can also be had with a 13.2-inch version of Ford's Sync 4 infotainment with Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
10 of 22 Ford

Check out our first look for more details about the 2023 Ford Escape lineup, or keep scrolling for photos from Ford.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
11 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
12 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
13 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
14 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
15 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
16 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
17 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
18 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
19 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
20 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
21 of 22 Ford
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite SUV in Rapid Red
22 of 22 Ford

