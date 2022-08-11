X
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Brings Vintage Charm to a New Model

It may not have existed back in the day, but these new Bronco Sport variants look mighty cool regardless.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

See full bio
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
1 of 14 Ford

Even though the Bronco Sport didn't exist back in the day, Ford's giving it the same kind of old-school love.     

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
2 of 14 Ford

Both versions wear a bunch of white accents, in addition to a white roof and 17-inch white aluminum wheels.    

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
3 of 14 Ford

Both the Heritage and Heritage Limited also utilize white interior accents and microsuede trim in a Navy Pier color that is reminiscent of the Bronco seats from the 1980s.    

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
4 of 14 Ford

These two new models also get a boost to ride height and off-road capability with special strut tuning and beefy rear shocks.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
5 of 14 Ford

The Bronco Sport Heritage is, like its bigger brother, based on the Big Bend trim.     

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
6 of 14 Ford

The engine is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost I3 producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft.    

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
7 of 14 Ford

Upgrading to the Heritage Limited adds 29-inch off-road tires, leather seats, white door inserts and special badges, in addition to a 2.0-liter EcoBoost I4 making 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. 

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
8 of 14 Ford

The Bronco Sport Heritage isn't as expensive as its sibling, with a starting price of $35,840 including destination, while Bronco Sport Heritage Limited variants ring in at $46,250.     

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
9 of 14 Ford

The order books for both Bronco Sport variants are open now.    

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
10 of 14 Ford

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
11 of 14 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
12 of 14 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
13 of 14 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage
14 of 14 Ford

