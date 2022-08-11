2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Brings Vintage Charm to a New Model

Even though the Bronco Sport didn't exist back in the day, Ford's giving it the same kind of old-school love.
Both versions wear a bunch of white accents, in addition to a white roof and 17-inch white aluminum wheels.
Both the Heritage and Heritage Limited also utilize white interior accents and microsuede trim in a Navy Pier color that is reminiscent of the Bronco seats from the 1980s.
These two new models also get a boost to ride height and off-road capability with special strut tuning and beefy rear shocks.
The Bronco Sport Heritage is, like its bigger brother, based on the Big Bend trim.
The engine is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost I3 producing 181 hp and 190 lb-ft.
Upgrading to the Heritage Limited adds 29-inch off-road tires, leather seats, white door inserts and special badges, in addition to a 2.0-liter EcoBoost I4 making 250 hp and 277 lb-ft.
The Bronco Sport Heritage isn't as expensive as its sibling, with a starting price of $35,840 including destination, while Bronco Sport Heritage Limited variants ring in at $46,250.
The order books for both Bronco Sport variants are open now.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage.