2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Is a Fresh Take on Vintage Looks

Whether it's paint colors or the wheels, the Bronco Heritage is dripping with old-school cool.

Andrew Krok
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
1 of 16 Ford

The Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited will be offered in both two-door and four-door flavors.     

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
2 of 16 Ford

Heritage units get a two-tone paint job that adds white accents to the exterior and interior, in addition to the hardtop.     

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
3 of 16 Ford

The white grille is a cool look, and it plays well with both the hardtop and the 17-inch white aluminum wheels.     

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
4 of 16 Ford

Sasquatch-width fenders are squared off for some additional vintage appeal.     

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
5 of 16 Ford

Five paint colors are available, although Prairie Yellow and Peak Blue won't be available for a little while.    

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
6 of 16 Ford

Heritage models are based on the Big Bend trim, so these models come standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four producing up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, with the buyer's choice of a 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual transmission.    

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
7 of 16 Ford

Heritage Limited variants wear different wheels, in addition to packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which makes up to 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but it's only available with the automatic.     

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
8 of 16 Ford

The Bronco Heritage will set you back $46,250, with the Bronco Heritage Limited requiring a pretty penny at $68,490.    

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
9 of 16 Ford

These cars will go on sale later this year, with priority for current reservation holders; orders will open for everybody next year.    

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
10 of 16 Ford

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage.

2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
11 of 16 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
12 of 16 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
13 of 16 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
14 of 16 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
15 of 16 Ford
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage
16 of 16 Ford

