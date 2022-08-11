2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Is a Fresh Take on Vintage Looks

The Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited will be offered in both two-door and four-door flavors.
Heritage units get a two-tone paint job that adds white accents to the exterior and interior, in addition to the hardtop.
The white grille is a cool look, and it plays well with both the hardtop and the 17-inch white aluminum wheels.
Sasquatch-width fenders are squared off for some additional vintage appeal.
Five paint colors are available, although Prairie Yellow and Peak Blue won't be available for a little while.
Heritage models are based on the Big Bend trim, so these models come standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four producing up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, with the buyer's choice of a 10-speed automatic or a seven-speed manual transmission.
Heritage Limited variants wear different wheels, in addition to packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which makes up to 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but it's only available with the automatic.
The Bronco Heritage will set you back $46,250, with the Bronco Heritage Limited requiring a pretty penny at $68,490.
These cars will go on sale later this year, with priority for current reservation holders; orders will open for everybody next year.
