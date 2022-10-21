X
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS: Fast and Electrifying

Ferrari's newest droptop has a stellar plug-in hybrid powertrain.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
This is the Ferrari 296 GTS.
1 of 44 Ferrari

This is the Ferrari 296 GTS.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
2 of 44 Ferrari

The GTS is the convertible version of the new Ferrari 296 GTB.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
3 of 44 Ferrari

The convertible top can electronically retract in just 14 seconds.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
4 of 44 Ferrari

Like the GTB, the GTS' gauge cluster is fully digital.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
5 of 44 Ferrari

This car is simply stunning to drive.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
6 of 44 Ferrari

Power comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes a combined 818 horsepower. 

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
7 of 44 Ferrari

The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 on its own makes an incredible 654 horsepower. 

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
8 of 44 Ferrari

With a full battery, the 296 GTS can travel up to 15 miles on electric assist alone.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
9 of 44 Ferrari

Want one? Be prepared to shell out around $350,000.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
10 of 44 Ferrari

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
11 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
12 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
13 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
14 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
15 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
16 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
17 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
18 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
19 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
20 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
21 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
22 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
23 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
24 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
25 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
26 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
27 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
28 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
29 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
30 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
31 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
32 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
33 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
34 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
35 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
36 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
37 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
38 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
39 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
40 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
41 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
42 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
43 of 44 Ferrari
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS
44 of 44 Ferrari

