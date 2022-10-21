2023 Ferrari 296 GTS: Fast and Electrifying

Ferrari's newest droptop has a stellar plug-in hybrid powertrain.
This is the Ferrari 296 GTS.
The GTS is the convertible version of the new Ferrari 296 GTB.
The convertible top can electronically retract in just 14 seconds.
Like the GTB, the GTS' gauge cluster is fully digital.
This car is simply stunning to drive.
Power comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes a combined 818 horsepower.
The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 on its own makes an incredible 654 horsepower.
With a full battery, the 296 GTS can travel up to 15 miles on electric assist alone.
Want one? Be prepared to shell out around $350,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos.