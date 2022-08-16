X
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Is Ready to Hit the Dirt

Better approach and departure angles are always nice to have.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok




2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
1 of 8 Chevrolet

Chevrolet on Tuesday unveiled changes for the 2023 Silverado full-size pickup.     

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
2 of 8 Chevrolet

The biggest adjustment is the addition of the ZR2 Bison trim.     

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
3 of 8 Chevrolet

This model takes all the rock-ready parts from the ZR2 and gives them a little extra help from AEV's equipment.    

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
4 of 8 Chevrolet

This includes new stamped steel bumpers front and rear, in addition to five boron steel skid plates, rocker panel protection and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear off-road tires.

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
5 of 8 Chevrolet

AEV's bumpers improve the approach angle (32.5 degrees, up by 0.7) and the departure angle (23.4 degrees, up by 0.1). 

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
6 of 8 Chevrolet

Ground clearance remains the same at 11.2 inches.   

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
7 of 8 Chevrolet

A 6.2-liter V8 gas engine is standard, producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.    

2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison
8 of 8 Chevrolet

If you're wondering how much this all costs, the answer is plenty -- the ZR2 Bison will set you back $78,490 including destination.    

