2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Is Ready to Hit the Dirt

Chevrolet on Tuesday unveiled changes for the 2023 Silverado full-size pickup.
The biggest adjustment is the addition of the ZR2 Bison trim.
This model takes all the rock-ready parts from the ZR2 and gives them a little extra help from AEV's equipment.
This includes new stamped steel bumpers front and rear, in addition to five boron steel skid plates, rocker panel protection and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear off-road tires.
AEV's bumpers improve the approach angle (32.5 degrees, up by 0.7) and the departure angle (23.4 degrees, up by 0.1).
Ground clearance remains the same at 11.2 inches.
A 6.2-liter V8 gas engine is standard, producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
If you're wondering how much this all costs, the answer is plenty -- the ZR2 Bison will set you back $78,490 including destination.