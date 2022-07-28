X
2023 Chevy Colorado Looks Better Inside and Out

The new Colorado is bigger, fresher and packed with tech.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
See full bio
2023 Chevy Colorado
1 of 64 Chevrolet

Here's the new 2023 Chevy Colorado lineup.

2023 Chevy Colorado
2 of 64 Chevrolet

This is the Colorado ZR2, which packs a lot of off-road upgrades. 

2023 Chevy Colorado
3 of 64 Chevrolet

The Colorado Trail Boss is a slightly less aggro version of the ZR2.

2023 Chevy Colorado
4 of 64 Chevrolet

The Colorado's interior gets a big upgrade.

2023 Chevy Colorado
5 of 64 Chevrolet

The 8-inch gauge cluster and 11.3-inch infotainment screen are standard on all models.

2023 Chevy Colorado
6 of 64 Chevrolet

This is the midrange Colorado LT.

2023 Chevy Colorado
7 of 64 Chevrolet

This is the entry-level Colorado Work Truck, or WT.

2023 Chevy Colorado
8 of 64 Chevrolet

All of the Colorados look pretty good.

2023 Chevy Colorado
9 of 64 Chevrolet

There's a new Desert Boss package for the ZR2.

2023 Chevy Colorado
10 of 64 Chevrolet

The new Chevy Colorado will go on sale in early 2023.

2023 Chevy Colorado
