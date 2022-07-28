2023 Chevy Colorado Looks Better Inside and Out

Here's the new 2023 Chevy Colorado lineup.
This is the Colorado ZR2, which packs a lot of off-road upgrades.
The Colorado Trail Boss is a slightly less aggro version of the ZR2.
The Colorado's interior gets a big upgrade.
The 8-inch gauge cluster and 11.3-inch infotainment screen are standard on all models.
This is the midrange Colorado LT.
This is the entry-level Colorado Work Truck, or WT.
All of the Colorados look pretty good.
There's a new Desert Boss package for the ZR2.
The new Chevy Colorado will go on sale in early 2023.