2023 BMW XM Prototype Hides Wild Styling

The M division's new hybrid SUV is a real performance champ.
This is a prototype of the new BMW XM.
The XM will debut in September.
The interior is largely camouflaged, but it'll be super nice when it's revealed.
Expect iDrive 8 technology inside.
The original XM concept's stacked tailpipes will make their way to production.
The XM uses a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 644 horsepower.
Standard 48-volt anti-roll tech keeps this big SUV super composed while cornering.
In fact, this is one of M's best cars in years.
The XM will go on sale in March 2023.
Keep scrolling for more photos.