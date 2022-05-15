X

2023 BMW XM Prototype Hides Wild Styling

The M division's new hybrid SUV is a real performance champ.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio

2023 BMW XM Prototype
1 of 26 BMW

This is a prototype of the new BMW XM.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
2 of 26 BMW

The XM will debut in September.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
3 of 26 BMW

The interior is largely camouflaged, but it'll be super nice when it's revealed.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
4 of 26 BMW

Expect iDrive 8 technology inside.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
5 of 26 BMW

The original XM concept's stacked tailpipes will make their way to production.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
6 of 26 BMW

The XM uses a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 644 horsepower.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
7 of 26 BMW

Standard 48-volt anti-roll tech keeps this big SUV super composed while cornering.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
8 of 26 BMW

In fact, this is one of M's best cars in years.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
9 of 26 BMW

The XM will go on sale in March 2023.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
10 of 26 BMW

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 BMW XM Prototype
11 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
12 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
13 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
14 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
15 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
16 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
17 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
18 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
19 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
20 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
21 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
22 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
23 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
24 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
25 of 26 BMW
2023 BMW XM Prototype
26 of 26 BMW

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

93 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Is a Smooth, Comfortable Electric SUV

33 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

More Galleries

2022 Audi E-Tron GT Looks Super Cool In Tactical Green

40 Photos