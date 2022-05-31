2023 BMW X1 Is Smarter and More Mature

This handsome little guy is the 2023 BMW X1.
The subcompact crossover is now in its third generation and as such receives a bunch of updates for next year.
I'm loving the new front end with the squared-off grille.
18-inch wheels are standard, but drivers can opt for wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.
Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as before, but it's been revised for 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission puts power down to all four wheels.
For the first time the Adaptive M suspension is available on the 2023 X1. Checking this box results in a 0.6-inch lower ride height and sport steering with a more direct ratio
Drivers use their iPhone as a key and can take a look at the 360-degree camera when the car is parked from any smartphone.
A new curved display puts the 10.3-inch gauge cluster and 10.7-inch center screen under a single piece of glass that curves towards the driver.
The 2023 BMW X1 starts at $39,595 including $995 for destination. Expect it to reach dealerships at the end of 2022. Keep scrolling for more photos.