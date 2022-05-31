X

2023 BMW X1 Is Smarter and More Mature

BMW's subcompact crossover gets more tech and nicer styling for 2023.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

2023 BMW X1
This handsome little guy is the 2023 BMW X1.

2023 BMW X1
The subcompact crossover is now in its third generation and as such receives a bunch of updates for next year.

2023 BMW X1
I'm loving the new front end with the squared-off grille.

2023 BMW X1
18-inch wheels are standard, but drivers can opt for wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.

2023 BMW X1
Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as before, but it's been revised for 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

2023 BMW X1
A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission puts power down to all four wheels.

2023 BMW X1
For the first time the Adaptive M suspension is available on the 2023 X1. Checking this box results in a 0.6-inch lower ride height and sport steering with a more direct ratio

2023 BMW X1
Drivers use their iPhone as a key and can take a look at the 360-degree camera when the car is parked from any smartphone.

2023 BMW X1
A new curved display puts the 10.3-inch gauge cluster and 10.7-inch center screen under a single piece of glass that curves towards the driver.

2023 BMW X1
The 2023 BMW X1 starts at $39,595 including $995 for destination. Expect it to reach dealerships at the end of 2022. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
2023 BMW X1
