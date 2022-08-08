X
2023 BMW IX xDrive50: Anything but Conventional

BMW's new iX takes some big design swings -- from the clamshell rear to the natural materials in the cabin. Get a closer look at the electric SUV.

Antuan Goodwin
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
1 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 is one of two new electric Bimmers hitting the road this year.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
2 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The electric SUV comes standard with dual electric motors outputting a combined 516 horsepower.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
3 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The EPA estimates up to 324 miles of range between charges, depending on the equipped wheel size.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
4 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

At a powerful enough station, the iX is able to pull up to 195 kW. That's enough juice to add about 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
5 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

One of the most interesting features is the self-healing polymer grille. Rock chips and small scratches will disappear after a warm day in the sun.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
6 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

But the grille's design is still quite polarizing.

2022 BMW iX, interior photo
7 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The liftback looks awkward when opened, but it exposes a wide and low aperture for loading bulky items.

2022 BMW iX, interior photo
8 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Fortunately, the iX looks much better on the inside. The minimalist cabin makes excellent use of attractive and interesting tactile materials.

2022 BMW iX, interior photo
9 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

This example features the optional cut glass controls and capacitive wood veneer on the center console.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
10 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Keep scrolling to poke around the 2023 BMW iX, inside and out, or dig into our full review for more details and plenty of nitpicks.

2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
11 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
12 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
13 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
14 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
15 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
16 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
17 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
18 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
19 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
20 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
21 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, exterior photo
22 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
23 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
24 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
25 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
26 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
27 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
28 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
29 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
30 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
31 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
32 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
33 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
34 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
35 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
36 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
37 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
38 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
39 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
40 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
41 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
42 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
43 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
44 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
45 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
46 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
47 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
48 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
49 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
50 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
51 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
52 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, interior photo
53 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
54 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
55 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
56 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
57 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
58 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, detail
59 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
2022 BMW iX, key fob
60 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

