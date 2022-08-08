2023 BMW IX xDrive50: Anything but Conventional

1 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
The 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 is one of two new electric Bimmers hitting the road this year.
2 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
The electric SUV comes standard with dual electric motors outputting a combined 516 horsepower.
3 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
The EPA estimates up to 324 miles of range between charges, depending on the equipped wheel size.
4 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
At a powerful enough station, the iX is able to pull up to 195 kW. That's enough juice to add about 90 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
5 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
One of the most interesting features is the self-healing polymer grille. Rock chips and small scratches will disappear after a warm day in the sun.
6 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
But the grille's design is still quite polarizing.
7 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
The liftback looks awkward when opened, but it exposes a wide and low aperture for loading bulky items.
8 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Fortunately, the iX looks much better on the inside. The minimalist cabin makes excellent use of attractive and interesting tactile materials.
9 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
This example features the optional cut glass controls and capacitive wood veneer on the center console.
10 of 60 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Keep scrolling to poke around the 2023 BMW iX, inside and out, or dig into our full review for more details and plenty of nitpicks.
