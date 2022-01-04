/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The 2023 iX M60 brings M tuning to BMW's new electric SUV

The M60 is the most powerful version of BMW's new iX.

Steven Ewing
2023 BMW iX M60
This is the BMW iX M60.

The M60 is a higher-performance version of BMW's new iX crossover.

Inside, the M60 is the same as other iX models.

The exterior design is the same, too.

The difference is in power output.

The iX M60 makes a maximum of 610 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque when using launch control.

Accelerating to 60 mph should take 3.6 seconds.

BMW estimates a range of 280 miles for the iX M60.

Price? Expect a number just under $100,000.

The iX M60 will go on sale in June.

